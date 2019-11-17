Kourtney Kardashian shares cute new photos of children Penelope and Reign

Kourtney Kardashian is a doting mum to three children and is encouraging them to do their bit for the environment. Over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took her youngest two kids, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, to plant some trees, and shared some photos of them at work on Instagram – which prompted fellow parents to praise her. In the caption, Kourtney wrote: "We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org. Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our [planet]." In the comments section, one follower wrote: "Good for you, great idea for the youngins," while another added: "What an awesome thing to do." A third commented: "That's an awesome thing to teach your children."

While they live a luxurious lifestyle, Kourtney wants to make sure that her children know how lucky they are and encourages them to give back to others less fortunate. The star recently wrote on her Poosh blog that she likes to take them to see other children whenever they go on holiday, where they then give back by giving school supplies or essentials that they might need. The reality TV star wrote: " When we get to our destination, whether it’s the home country or somewhere exotic, it's important to see what other kids are doing. I like to show my kids how everyone lives, and that doesn't resonate with them as much while viewing adults as it does seeing people their own age. We arrange somewhere to go visit where we can talk to, play with, and engage with other kids. Depending on where we go, we sometimes personally donate school supplies and other essentials to the kids themselves."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was praised for encouraging her children to look after the planet

As well as doing good deeds when they are on holiday, Kourtney also encourages her children to do charity work at home too. In September 2018 during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother-of-three took her two oldest children to the Watts Empowerment Centre in LA – somewhere they often go to give back - where they donated handfuls of their old toys and clothes to those in need. They also spent time playing with the children.

Kourtney shares her three children with ex-partner Scott Disick, and the pair have even been on holiday together, along with Scott's girlfriend Sofia Richie, on several occasions this year. While Mason, Penelope and Reign appear on episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as Scott's new TV show, Flip It Like Disick, Kourtney has revealed that she would prefer for her children to follow a different career path from their parents when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

