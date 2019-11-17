Michelle Visage is unrecognisable with blonde hair in incredible throwback photo

Strictly Come Dancing star Michelle Visage is renowned for her iconic dark hair, but the TV personality looked completely different in a new photo posted on Instagram on Sunday. Michelle shared a throwback photo of herself with her best friend, RuPaul, to mark his birthday. In the picture, the mother-of-two had blonde highlights and was wearing a white cowboy hat. She wrote in the caption: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my ride or die. This world is a better place because of your love and wisdom. Everyday I thank God for you. Thank you for all that you have done, for all that you continue to do and for what's to come. You are magical, Ru and I couldn't possibly love you more. X."

Strictly's Michelle Visage looks unrecognisable with blonde hair in a throwback photo with RuPaul

Michelle's photo follows on from her Madonna-inspired dance on Saturday night's Strictly. The star and her dance partner Giovanni Pernice danced to the singer's hit Vogue in the iconic Blackpool Tower. Ahead of the dance, Michelle's daughters Lily, 19, and Lola, 17, made a surprise appearance on the show via a video from their home in America, which was played on the show. The star credited her song choice to the gay community in New York that took her in when she didn't feel that she fitted in anywhere else. The star's daughter Lola told the camera: "Voguing is a big part of my mother's life, that's how she got involved in the drag scene. She went to clubs and that's how she got her start! Mum I'm here watching you in the United States and I'm here with dad and we're super excited to see what you're going to do this weekend. You're gonna do great, we know it!"

Michelle and Giovanni danced to Vogue in the Blackpool Tower on Saturday night

Daughter Lillie added: "I'm incredibly lucky to have a mum like her in terms of acceptance. I've only been out for a few years so she's been doing this fight long before me and I'm glad she'll be doing it long after!" Speaking about the New York drag scene, Michelle said: "I knew for the first time that I had found my family... I wasn't alone, I wasn't questioned for who I was... I was just me and they loved me for me." The 51-year-old then emotionally addressed her daughters, saying: "To my beautiful daughter Lillie, I love you for who you are, my beautiful daughter Lola; you are incredible."

