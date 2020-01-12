Love Island twins Jess and Eve looked so different with auburn hair before their transformation The twins have signed up to the winter edition

Love Island is returning to our screens on Sunday night, when the nation will be introduced to 12 new singletons including twins Jess and Eve Gale. The stunning blondes have already made several headlines – given that they're the first set of twins to star in the UK version of Love Island, ever. But Jess and Eve will also send shockwaves through the South Africa villa later this evening when they're introduced as the 'late arrivals' to stir things up.

While viewers may see them as the vivacious blondes, back in the day, Jess and Eve looked wildly different to their pre-Love Island stint. The sisters appear to be naturally auburn in a photo posted on Instagram fan page, Love Island Secrett.

Jess and Eve before their Love Island transformation

The first episode of Love Island will see the 12 new contestants arrive in the villa, with Jess and Eve entering as latecomers. Spoiler alert! Nas receives a text that reads: "It's time to really get the party started as two very important guests are about to arrive #doubletrouble #twiceasnice #gameon."

Before the show launched, the 20-year-old siblings, who are both students and VIP hostesses, opened up about what they're hoping to find in the villa – confident guys who are "respectful" and "switched on".

The pair were introduced as latecomers to the villa

Jess describes herself as "fun, confident and spontaneous" while Eve says she's "confident, chilled out and easygoing". They both have crushes on Anthony Joshua, but admitted they would never fight over boys. "We've got so much respect for each other we're not going to argue over a boy!" said Jess, while Eve added: "Boys often say, 'Right, I fancy you both - which one of you wants me?' Some boys will be messaging me and Jessica at the same time, I don't think they think we talk."

Eve also has a very famous claim to fame, explaining: "Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex, messaged me. We were both at an event and I posted an Instagram story tagging him. He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp. Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left. Pop Smoke, the R 'n' B rapper, messaged me too."

