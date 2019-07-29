Loose Women's Coleen Nolan is unrecognisable after having Love Island makeover Former contestant Amy Hart worked her magic

Say HELLO! to your new bombshell. Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has undergone an incredible Love Island transformation – and she looks worlds apart from her usual self. The panellist was given a helping hand by former Islander Amy Hart, who revealed: "She's had some extensions put in, she's had a bit of contouring, she's got some false lashes, obviously she's got her Love Island look, she's got gold wedges."

Coleen showed off her new look on Monday's Loose Women, walking out on stage in a sequinned orange mini dress, a leopard print cover-up and a pair of gold heels. Coleen, 54, had half of her hair scraped up into a topknot and wore a pair of oversized shades.

Coleen showed off her new look on Loose Women

"Coleen you look fabulous," her fellow panellists told her. "Is that the way you go clubbing, Coleen?" Gloria Hunniford quipped. Turning to Amy, who was recently confirmed as a new guest panellist on Loose Women, Coleen said: "She's done a good job – her and about 27,000 other people." As the before and after photos of the singer flashed up on screen, Coleen self-deprecatingly joked: "I don't really like either to be honest, can we try a different face?"

MORE: Robbie Williams' daughters bond in cutest holiday snap - see here

She was given a helping hand by Amy Hart

The Love Island finale will air on Monday night. Viewers will finally find out which couple has been crowned this year's winner: Amber and Greg, Curtis and Maura, Ovie and India or Tommy and Molly-Mae. A sneak peek has revealed what the ladies will be wearing for the summer ball. Spoiler alert: they all look gorgeous! The final party usually sees the couples get dressed up in their formalwear, share their declarations to each other and have a good old dance.

MORE: Louise Redknapp reunites with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

As for the show's stylish host Caroline Flack, her stylist Nisha Grewal revealed it's set to be a designer piece. She told HELLO!: "It's a surprise! We have an exciting designer creating the finale look!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.