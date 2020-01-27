Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Grammys with her manicure The actress was a big fan of the basketball star…

After the news of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was announced on Sunday, the world was in shock. The NBA star and his teenage daughter were in a helicopter crash in California, and the shocking news came hours before the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. The event, held at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, was considered Kobe Bryant's "home" for 20 seasons. As celebrities gathered for the ceremony, there was one star who honoured the late basketball player with her red carpet beauty.

Actress Priyanka Chopra arrived to the Grammys red carpet with Kobe's jersey number, "24," written on one nail in purple, one of the official colours of the Los Angeles Lakers. The actress debuted the nail tribute with a close-up look on her Instagram Stories. "#RIPMamba," she wrote on the post with a purple heart.

The 37-year-old, who's married to Nick Jonas, took to Instagram with the caption: "Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened."

She continued: "My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba."