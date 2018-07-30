These are the best nail salons in London. Trust us, we've tried them all! We think we've nailed it…

Is there anything more relaxing (and aesthetically pleasing) than a manicure after work or on your lunch break? We don't think so. What better way to relax than have your talons preened and filed to perfection, with a latte or glass of champagne to keep you company.

The ultimate chill-out mode, you can switch off, choose your shade (are you a red or French polish kind of gal?) and turn your out of office on for an hour or so while you unwind. We have rounded up our favourite manicure hotspots all over the capital for you to enjoy. So get that long overdue appointment in the diary, pronto!

Best nail salon for a luxury manicure

Townhouse Harrods is the salon that everyone is talking about right now. Not only does it have the most incredible décor (we are obsessed with the soft, blush pink furnishings; it makes you feel like you're in a fancy private members club) but we are also in love with the trendy nail art that will look uber chic on your Instagram feed. And unlike many salons, they use non-toxic paints and the latest high tech LED lamps that won't damage your nails. Head up to the fifth floor of the world's most famous department store for a luxury treat, ASAP.

Best nail salon for an Instagram pic

Situated on the New Kings Road in Fulham, Blush + Blow is every girlie girl's heaven. Founded by make-up artist Bridget O'Keefee, this boutique-style parlour is decked out in the most glorious of pastel shades and it has a great manicure menu, from gels to natural paints. You can even have a curly blow-dry at the same time!

Best nail salon for stylish finishing touches

If you want pure glamour – get yourself to DryBy in central London. Chic interiors, a gorgeous colour range and some of the best nail designs we've ever seen (think gold stars and metallic stripes) - this salon is a one-stop for all those finishing touches.

Best nail salon for pampering

Stressed? You need a session at Cowshed. Sit back in the comfiest arm chairs ever whilst you watch re-runs of Sex and the City. We love their exfoliation treatment and there really is nothing better than getting your hands wrapped up in hot towels to soften your cuticles. The Ultimate Manicure even includes a stress-relieving shoulder massage. Heaven! The salons are dotted all around London, and you'll be able to find your nearest on Cowshed website.

Best nail salon for nail art

Nails are there to make a statement, so why not give quirky nail art a try. Created by Sharmadean Reid, Wah Nails is the go-to place for futurist marble effect or zany stripes and glitter – the salon has it all. Plus, the manicures are so speedy – great if you are in a hurry. Find Wah Nails in Soho, Central London, and all appointments are to be made online.

The Duchess of Sussex is a regular at Nails & Brows of Mayfair – and you too can get a manicure fit for a princess. Why not go for the Midas touch with the luxurious Gold Kissed Manicure – 24 carat gold leaf is applied at the end and stays shiny for up to two weeks.