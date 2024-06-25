Everything you need to know about hair transplants: the cost, the recovery and the one photo every patient brings in

Istanbul is on the map for so many reasons: on the one hand, it’s a historic city spanning over both Europe and Asia, offering tourists some of the most beautiful views, delicious food, and unparalleled culture. On the other hand, in recent years, a visit may raise an eyebrow accompanied by a "Turkish hairlines, eh?"comment due to its association with the cosmetic treatment.

© Getty Istanbul is the capital of Türkiye

But what do you need to know about hair transplants, and where should you go for it? I travelled to Estenove clinic in Turkey to speak to patients, sit down with surgeons MD Zafer Cetinkaya and MD Mehmet Ziroğlu, and learn what really happens during the popular procedure, and just how people go from Rooney to Clooney…

© Getty While I was visiting Istanbul to see the clinic, I fell in love with the city

What is a hair transplant?

Hair transplants extract hair follicles from a donor area and transplant them into an area experiencing hair loss.

There are two different types of hair transplants: FUE and DHI. The best way to picture the difference is the size of felt tip pens: FUE has a big nib, doesn't damage other follicles, so is perfect for big areas such as the head, whereas DHI is smaller and higher density, for more precise areas.

Both have their pros and cons and the patient will be advised on which is best for them.

© Estenove MD Mehmet Ziroğlu has years of medical experience

Who is suitable for hair transplants?

It can be performed on men and women in areas such as the head, beard, and eyebrows. While it’s predominantly men who undertake it, Estenove reported four times as many women had the treatment in 2023 vs 2019. When I asked the surgeons, they explained: "Female patients are increasing because most of them are not aware of any kind of hair transplant. They experience hair loss but they do some treatments, they go to the doctors and dermatologists but they don't have satisfying results."

Hair transplants can be done on all ages, but Estenove tries to avoid doing procedures on patients under 25 years, unless they have serious baldness and it’s affecting their social life and relationships. One doctor suspected that social media was the reason for younger patients wanting hair transplants, but it should always be decided on a case by case basis.

© Estenove Women are more and more likely to have hair transplants, according to Estenove

How much does a hair transplant cost?

It hugely depends on where you go, but in the UK, it costs between £4,000 and £6,000. In the US, prices are around $25,000, and in Türkiye, you can get it done for €1,500-€4,500, which is why it’s so popular for it.

Estenove keeps their package simple by making patients sign up for one package of €3,500, which includes absolutely everything: transfer from airport, a two-night stay in a luxury hotel, whichever procedure you choose, aftercare kits, plus an 18-month post-op assistance service, easily accessible via WhatsApp.

© Estenove It's not just the hair on scalps - beard hair transplants are also popular

Does a hair transplant hurt?

Unless you know someone personally who has had one, it’s hard to gauge whether those comforting explainers insisting that they don’t hurt a bit are genuine. The three patients I spoke to at Estenove all said the same thing: the anaesthesia was uncomfortable and mildly painful for 5-10 minutes, but the rest of the procedure was painless - and they can watch a film or listen to music during it to take their mind off it.

Zafer even said a patient fell asleep due to jet lag during a beard transplant! Patients say that it hurts a lot less than tattoos, if you need something to compare it to. Plus, everyone I met straight out of the operating theatre was grinning - which perhaps says it all.

© Getty If you're struggling with thinning hair, perhaps a transplant is for you

What happens during a hair transplant?

At Estenove, the package is for two nights. After a 15-minute consultation, the procedure begins: 20 minutes for the shaving and anaesthesia (the most painful bit!), two hours for extraction, up to one hour for the incisions, and 2-3 hours for implantation.

Then you’ll get aftercare instructions and dinner, and the following day you head to the clinic for a hair wash in a special solution where you're given your shampoo to use every day for two weeks afterwards.

© Estenove A hair transplant from Estenove can improve a patient's confidence

What are the risks and side effects of hair transplants?

With any mild surgery, there is always a chance of complications, and of course, hair transplants are no different. During the operation, there is a risk of dizziness and nausea, and the surgeons at Estenove mentioned that afterwards, patients experience "sometimes itching and sometimes swelling". Allergies to the medication also cause concern, so patients must be quizzed with medical questions beforehand.

While the more serious risks - such as high blood pressure or heartbeats during the procedure - are very rare, Estenove doctors explained how the best way to keep their patients safe is performing it in a hospital, not a clinic. There are over 100 doctors in the hospital so the patients couldn’t be in safer hands.

© Estenove The results speak for themselves!

What photos should patients bring in?

When asking this, I jokingly asked whether Jack Grealish or David Beckham was more popular. But I was rather touched by the answer: instead of A-listers or footballers, the majority of patients simply bring in a younger photo of themselves! Rather than looking like a Bond actor, they should want to look like the best version of themselves, and every hairline is unique so it manages expectations.

Why Estenove?

I did a quick internet search before I visited, and found the endless Google pages overwhelming. Safe to say, the reviews at Estenove speak for themselves on Google, WhatClinic, and Trustpilot, but during my visit, I was impressed with the level of service they offer, from the VIP airport pickup and five-star hotel to the welcoming staff. I would personally feel so much more comfortable with being operated on in a hospital, like Estenove, unlike random buildings offered by other clinics.

Both Zafer and Mehmet come with years of medical experience and were also so incredibly warm, I was instantly put at ease. The 18-month WhatsApp aftercare also seals the deal - as opposed to being sent on your way, you know you have the comfort of a group chat to send progress photos to and receive constant advice.

© Getty Make sure you visit the Grand Bazaar (Kapali Carsi) - a market established in the 15th century

Plus, Istanbul is a truly beautiful city. I stayed at two five-star hotels (Divan and Swissotel), dined at the Four Seasons Sultanahmet, wandered around the Blue Mosque, and grabbed some baklava at Hafiz Mustafa during my stay. So even if you don’t have time to make the most of it (that being said, I did chat to two friends who were getting hair transplants and visiting together), I bet you’ll be wanting to head back to the city - this time, with a little more confidence.