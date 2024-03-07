I have fine hair and I tried the TikTok viral rosemary hair growth oil shoppers are calling a 'game changer' – my initial reaction

I've noticed a huge focus on hair health across TikTok in recent months, and like myself, it seems that so many are prioritising their hair health in 2024.

Rosemary oil has without a doubt taken the crown as the most talked about hair care product right now, with hundreds of social media users sharing videos of their hair care routines. The Mielle Rosemary Mint & Scalp Hair Oil is often at the top of people's must-have lists due to its hair growth abilities, which has caused the haircare buy to sell out on multiple occasions.

I bleach my hair and I wear extensions, and in the last year I've noticed thinning around my scalp area for the last year, so I've been looking for something that would help to make my hair look fuller while still being affordable, so I had to try out the Mielle oil for myself.

© Sophie Bates I've been using the Mielle hair oil for a month

Retailing at £7.90/ $9.24 on Amazon, the rosemary oil is described as being designed for "daily use, scalp treatment, and split-end care".

The oil comes with different instructions depending on what you're looking to work on. For scalp care, Mielle recommends sectioning out the hair, applying a small amount to each section massaging in using your hands or a brush, combing the product through to the ends and leaving in.

As improving hair growth is my main concern, I followed this method on my hair wash days. Rather than leaving the product in, I washed it out after about an hour. I think the oil could be a great leave-in treatment if you have thicker hair, but if you have fine hair like I do then I would recommend trying it as a wash-out treatment first to avoid weighing your hair down.

The first thing I noticed about the hair oil is the lovely mint scent that feels so fresh in your hair. I found the applicator super easy to use, as you can apply the oil to your hands or straight to your hair.

I've been using the oil as a scalp treatment roughly once a week for a month, applying the product all over my scalp with a scalp massager as I find it gives the best coverage. On days when my hair is clean, I've been using the oil on my ends for hydration, and I'm really happy with the results. The oil doesn't make my hair feel greasy, and it gives the same glossy feel as other oils I've used before that have a much higher price tag.

© Sophie Bates The Mielle oil made my fine hair feel fuller after a month

The Mielle oil has received generally positive reviews on Amazon, with several commenting on its fresh scent and how it's improved their hair growth.

One wrote: "Smells like mint and tea trees. So fresh and clean. Easy to use, my hair growth has doubled since using. It used to take me a year to grow three inches; now, I get my hair trimmed at all my appointments. I bleached my hair, and it became damaged; I credit this with helping it feel soft and healthy again. I will purchase this again."

Another commented: "This is a little gem of a product that has really helped the edges of my hair. This is my third bottle from Amazon as the price is fantastic. The peppermint scent is lovely and not too overpowering and it lasts ages as a little goes a long way!"

Final thoughts on the viral Mielle Hair Oil

While I've only been using the rosemary oil for a month, I've already noticed a slight improvement in hair growth around my scalp. My hair also feels softer from applying the product to my ends, so I'm looking forward to seeing how it will benefit my hair long term (and I'll be sure to update this article as time goes on to update you with my hair growth journey). As the oil is suitable for all hair types and can be used in several different ways, I would definitely recommend trying the product if you've suffered from hair loss or would like to improve the general health of your hair.