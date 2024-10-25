7 things I wish I'd known before laser hair removal

On a whim this summer, I booked in for a course of laser hair removal at London's Pulse Laser Aesthetic Clinic.

I've been waxing for years, and I was fed up with the cost, the pain, and having to time my appointments to fit in with holidays, workouts and so on.

I'd been dissuaded from laser hair removal in the past by friends telling me it was painful and wouldn't work on my fair skin and blonde hair, but Pulse Laser Aesthetic Clinic use the Soprano Titanium laser hair removal device, which promises super speedy, pain-free laser hair removal, working on almost all skin tones.

The Soprano Titanium can treat most skin tones

The device has different settings for different skin types, meaning people who were previously unsuitable candidates for the treatment can now enjoy the hair-free benefits.

I went into my session not knowing a lot about laser hair removal and left my appointment feeling like an expert after my technician filled me in on everything you could wish to know about laser hair removal, from how to prepare for your appointments, to the right aftercare and how to get the best results.

Here's everything I wish I'd known before booking in for laser hair removal.

1. It really is painless

I've had many procedures that claim to be painless but tell you to expect "discomfort", which is just a nice word for pain, if you ask me.

Laser hair removal with the Soprano Titanium truly is pain-free. The device has an ice head, which cools the area as it zaps the hair follicles, meaning I didn't feel a thing during my session. As it glided over my skin I felt no pain whatsoever.

The Soprano Titanium is painless laser hair removal

The size of the applicator made it less painful too, as the laser is distributed over a big area, so it's not so targeted on one spot. Add that to the fact that the device uses three lasers at a time, the laser needn't be as hot, removing another pain factor.

2. You have to shave before your appointment

No matter if you normally wax or use hair removal cream, you have to shave before your laser hair removal appointment. This is because the laser needs a hair to travel down to blast the follicle at the bottom.

If you wax, the hair is pulled out at the root, meaning the laser has nothing to travel down and zap. The same goes for plucking. Stay away from the tweezers and simply shave the morning of your appointment.

© Getty What I wish I'd known before having laser hair removal

3. It's itchy

After my first laser session, I was so itchy. I asked my friends if this was common and they all confirmed they'd been itchy post-laser too.

One recommended applying aloe vera gel, and that did take down the irritation, but it was intense for a few days. Luckily, the itchy sensation only appeared after my first session, and in every subsequent session, I have felt zero irritation.

4. It works fast

A week or so after your appointment, expect your hairs to start falling out. This is because the follicle has died, so there's nothing to keep the hair in.

The Soprano Titanium has a larger panel for treating the skin

After one appointment, even the hairs that grew back were fine and much less noticeable than before. I was fretful about being in my swimwear on holiday when I wasn't able to wax as I normally would pre-beach, but my hairs were so soft you couldn't see them.

5. But you have to be consistent

Laser hair removal is not a quick fix. I've been told to expect six appointments, four weeks apart. This is because our hairs are all in different growth cycles, so to zap them all into extinction you need several appointments to ensure you catch them all.

6. Sessions are short

If you're used to the length of waxing appointments, you'll be amazed at how quick laser hair removal sessions with the Soprano Titanium device are. I'm in and out within 15 minutes, without fail.

7. It minimises scarring

Anyone who's ever suffered from ingrown hairs courtesy of years of waxing or plucking will know they can leave scarring behind. Laser hair removal helps reduce the appearance of the scars – a happy by-product!

I have three sessions of laser hair removal left, and I can't wait to see the final results.

