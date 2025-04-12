 The 'trout pout' is back – and this time it's designed for midlife women

Back in the early 2000s, barely a week went by without the papers yelling about another woman who had lip fillers and now resembled a trout.

The overfilled lip look, dubbed a ‘trout pout’, was enough to put a whole generation of women off lip filler, but the look is back for 2025 – in a new, far subtler guise, designed especially for the women traumatised by the fish lip slurs of yesteryear.

The new trout pout

© Instagram Dr. Paris is pioneering the new trout pout

Pioneered by aesthetics expert and co-founder of Marylebone’s Ardor Clinic, Dr. Paris Acharya, the new-gen trout pout is natural and subtle, for a hydrated, refreshed look.

Dr. Paris is passionate about changing the way lip augmentation is perceived and is quick to explain that her nano-droplet technique is not a filler but a lip boost that will help to improve shape, hydrate and address ageing lip lines.

Rather than enlarging the lips, the treatment fills fine lines that creep in as we hit midlife. So why the ‘trout’ name? Because the treatment sees nano-droplets of trout DNA in the form of polynucleotides, blended with hyaluronic acid, injected into the lips.

Nanodroplets

Dr. Paris’ latest innovation sees nano-droplets of polynucleotide, hyaluronic acid and mannitol injected into the lips and tissues around the mouth, using a tiny insulin needle to target concerns such as dehydration, lines, loss of elasticity and age-related skin changes.

© Getty Nano droplets create a natural look

“Lips and the area around the mouth are greatly impacted by ageing and this technique allows us to address these concerns in a delicate manner, avoiding any of the traditional concerns associated with fillers,” Dr. Paris says. “It works on improving the quality of the tissues rather than typical lip filler treatments that augment and volumise.”

The nano droplet technique is crucial, as it allows Dr. Paris to use the smallest of needles to precisely address the delicate area, respecting the tissues yet achieving visible improvements that are natural and imperceptible.

Say HELLO! to your Second Act HELLO!'s Second Act is a newsletter for women in midlife and beyond. It's completely free to sign up and is a one-stop-shop for advice and inspiration on the issues our Second Act community have told us matter most: health, relationships, travel, menopause, divorce, careers, finance and more. SIGN UP

Benefits of the new trout pout

1. Improved hydration

While the new trout pout doesn’t plump your lips in the traditional way, it offers visibly improved hydration and over time lip lines look softened, and your skin will boast better elasticity, firmness and texture.

Nanodroplets create a healthy, hydrated look

2. Reduced melasma

“Polynucleotides are also known to stabilise the melanocytes (pigment-producing cells) so this may also help reduce the effects of melasma on the upper lip that so many suffer from,” Dr. Paris adds.

Nanodroplet treatments can help with melasma

3. Youthful lips

“The treatment is ideal for anyone noticing signs of ageing and looking for a way to improve their mouth area,” she explains.

“Ideally you need two or three treatments initially followed by six-12 monthly maintenance appointments.” Even if you’ve already had lip filler, the new trout pout will still improve the skin quality and “turn back the clock on ageing,” says Dr. Paris