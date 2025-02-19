The 'transformative' treatment a celebrity facialist recommends to his mature clients for firmer skin

With red carpet season in full swing, the glam squads are armed, ready and waiting for their celebrity clients to have their close-up.

In years gone by, beauty obsessives were Sherlock Holmes-esque in digging for clues as to the makeup stars used for their red carpet looks, but now we want to know the treatments and procedures celebrities book in for to look and feel their best.

In previous years celebs have enlisted the help of LED masks and under-eye patches for their beauty prep, but 2025 is all about exosome therapy – especially for more mature celebrities.

© Tristan Fewings Hannah Waddingham's facialist shares the treatments his mature clients favour

Facialist Shane Cooper, who treats the likes of Sienna Miller, Hannah Waddingham and Poppy Delevingne, hails the treatment as "transformative for mature skin."

"Many of my clients who are over 50 express concerns about skin laxity, particularly around the jawline and jowl area, leading to a loss of definition," Shane tells HELLO!

"Other common concerns include fine lines, wrinkles, diminished volume, dullness and uneven skin tone. These changes are primarily due to a natural decline in collagen and elastin production, compounded by external factors such as sun exposure, lifestyle choices and environmental stressors."

As well as stimulating collagen and elastin production for firmer, tighter skin, exosomes treatments also boasts that it can enhance skin regeneration, improving texture and tone whilst also reducing inflammation and repairing damage from sun exposure and ageing.

© FilmMagic Sienna Miller's skin glows thanks to Shane Cooper

What is an exosome facial?

"Exosomes are play a crucial role in cell communication and regeneration,” Shane explains.

"They have gained prominence in skincare recently due to their ability to deliver growth factors and repair signals directly to skin cells," say Shane, meaning that they can improve skin in the long term to improve skin quality, firmness, and radiance.

An exosome facial involves gentle micro-needling to create micro-channels in the skin that stimulate collagen production before the exosomes - which have been created using stem-cell science - are applied to the skin.

"One of the most exciting developments has been using exosomes in targeted facial treatments, focusing on areas prone to aging, such as the eyes, nasolabial folds and jawline," Shane says. "This has quickly become one of our most requested treatments, particularly among high-profile clients who prefer a discreet yet highly effective approach to skin rejuvenation."

© Instagram Shane Cooper with Sienna Miller

Read on for Shane's top five tips for giving mature skin a glow worthy of any A-List event…

1. Personalised skincare routine

"A tailored approach to skincare is essential. I recommend skincare rich in hyaluronic acid, peptides and antioxidants to deeply hydrate and firm the skin," Shane says.

2. Regular advanced treatments

"Look for facials that combine multiple advanced technologies to lift, firm and boost overall skin health. Regular maintenance treatments ensure long-term, radiant results," Shane explains.

© Barbara Alper Multi-step facials are key for fresh skin

3. Hydration, nutrition and gut health are key

"Maintaining hydration by drinking ample water and consuming foods high in omega fatty acids and antioxidants keeps the skin radiant. I always advise clients focus on their gut health, as a balanced gut microbiome can reduce inflammation and improve skin conditions. Incorporating probiotics and a diet rich in fibre supports both digestion and skin vitality.

4. Daily SPF

"UV exposure accelerates collagen breakdown, leading to sagging and wrinkles. Applying a daily broad-spectrum SPF helps preserve skin structure and prevent pigmentation."

5. Mindful exfoliation and skin barrier protection

While regular exfoliation is key for maintaining bright and fresh skin, over-exfoliation can strip the skin barrier, causing irritation, redness and increased sensitivity. It is important to use the right type of exfoliation for your skin type and ensure active ingredients are suitable, especially for those with sensitive skin.

Using harsh acids or exfoliating too frequently can damage the skin's natural defences, so a tailored approach is essential.