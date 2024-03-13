Why Botox and filler became the ultimate me-time

Two weeks ago, I had Botox and filler for the first time. Before I went to my appointment, my friends and family questioned why. "You don't need it!" they implored. And while they meant well, it was annoying.

"Comments like this undermine personal autonomy and choice," says therapeutic coach Elle Mace, who specialises in body dysmorphia, explaining why I was irked with the well-meaning words of my loved ones.

I wasn't having filler so I'd look nice to others, I was having it for myself, and following my appointment, I discovered that regardless of how I looked post-treatment (fresh and bright, since you ask), aesthetic treatments are the ultimate me-time.

Elle Mace specialises in body dysmorphia

When I visited the clinic, it was for me and nobody else. More than a haircut or a manicure, I felt like I'd invested in myself. Nobody else is likely to notice the little alterations I've made to my face, but I feel better, whereas if none of my friends complimented my fresh mani, I might be a bit miffed.

Elle explains why aesthetic procedures make us feel happy, sharing: "People often report increased confidence and satisfaction post-procedure, positively impacting various aspects of life.

"Our perception of self is closely tied to our physical appearance, and these procedures offer a means to align internal and external selves. We feel good about ourselves when we feel like we are at our best."

Amy Peterson, medical aesthetician and founder of Skincare by Amy Peterson, agrees, adding: "Investing in yourself can also help to deepen the connection with your body and mind. Ultimately, it is an expression of self-love symbolising that you value yourself enough to invest in your own happiness."

© Olga Miljko Amy Peterson is an in-demand aesthetician in Miami

Dr. Ivy, an aesthetic doctor at 111 Harley St., who performed my treatment, finds a sense of fulfilment in the confidence boost treatments she provides, sharing: "Beauty is an investment in ourselves and as an aesthetic practitioner, one of the most exciting parts of my job is watching people blossom after having their procedures.

Dr. Ivy loves to help boost her clients' confidence

"I love to see clients regaining their confidence and seeing the effort that they put into making themselves look the way that they feel," she adds.

RELATED: I had tear trough filler alternative Ameela and I feel more confident than ever

Aesthetics as me-time

Amy Peterson backs my stance that aesthetic treatments are me-time, too, commenting: "Scheduling aesthetic procedures is an act of self-care that provides you with an opportunity to focus solely on your own wellbeing and personal needs.

"Your appointment represents dedicated time that allows you to concentrate on enhancing your self-confidence and enjoying relaxation," she continues.

© Getty Aesthetic appointments double up as self-care

Amy points out that aesthetic procedures can help us feel good about ourselves because they align our external appearance with our internal sense of identity.

"We feel more authentic and true to ourselves when our appearance reflects our personal values. Aesthetics allows us to choose how we want to present ourselves to the world. We have seen how powerful this is because as a result, when we feel our best, we perform at our best. This directly enhances our self-esteem and boosts our confidence."

Aesthetics for confidence

This is a viewpoint that Elle Mace agrees with. "When individuals appreciate how they look, they tend to feel more secure and capable in various aspects of their lives. They are more likely to appreciate their unique attributes and focus on their strengths rather than fixating on perceived flaws. This shift in perspective helps build a foundation of self-assurance, empowering individuals to navigate life with greater resilience and optimism."

© Getty Aesthetic treatments help us feel the best version of ourselves

If we like what we see in the mirror, we're less likely to engage in negative self-talk, too, according to Elle. "Acceptance diminishes the tendency to focus on perceived flaws, contributing to a more positive internal dialogue. This also creates a buffer against conditions such as anxiety and depression. Individuals who view themselves positively are generally more resilient in the face of life's challenges."

Some people might question whether aesthetics fall into the self-care category, but I absolutely think they do. Post-treatment, I loved lying in Dr. Ivy's serene space, reflecting on the fact that I'd invested in myself.

DISCOVER: Injectable moisturisers: the radiance-boosting tweakment for people who can't commit to a skincare routine

"When my patients come to see me, my room is their personal space - a little hideaway from stress, busy work life and family demands, where you can dedicate an hour to your own wellbeing," she says.

Dr. Ivy does however note that we must only book in for treatments when they are solely for us. "They should be done only for you and reflect your own wishes, and what you wish to improve for yourself exclusively, not for others."

She notes that we must be realistic with what we expect to achieve from our procedures, explaining: "We live in a world of ring lights and filters, so the inspiration pictures my clients show me are not reality, but they can give an idea of an aesthetic changes patients want to achieve."

This was important advice to me, as I expected to leave her studio looking like a different person. In reality, I left looking like a fresher, brighter version of myself. My mood was improved too, after dedicating a slice of my day just for me.

Subscribe to HELLO!'s Beauty Collective newsletter for exclusive content straight to your inbox.