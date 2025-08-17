Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne's cascading curls she would never wear today
King Charles' sister stepped out in 1970 in New Zealand wearing the Princess of Wales' heirloom bridal tiara and long ringlets

Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess Royal has worn her hair in her signature bouffant updo for over 40 years, but there was a time when Princess Anne wasn't afraid to switch it up. 

On 16 March 1970, the King's sister, 75, made an appearance at a formal event during a visit to New Zealand. She was seen wearing her brunette locks in a voluminous half-updo with ringlet curls in the lengths that cascaded over her shoulders. 

Princess Anne in 1970 with hair half up with tiara© Getty
Princess Anne attended a formal event in 1970 - in Kate's bridal tiara

Elevating the half-updo was an iconic heirloom tiara, the Cartier Halo, which was worn by the Princess of Wales as she married Prince William in 2011.

Princess Anne's hair switch-up

Since the 1970s, it has been rare for Anne to wear her hair down in public. In 1975, she did slightly switch it up with a glossy ponytail at the Burghley Horse Trials; however, an updo has long been her favoured style.

That doesn't mean Anne hasn't added a little spice to her updo, however. In 1971, the royal was seen presenting Jo Ann Pflug with the UN Award for the best Film embodying one or more of the principles of the United Nations Charter for M*A*S*H at the Society of Film & Television Arts.

Princess Anne At Burghley Horse Trials. The Princess Has Her Hair Tied Back In A Ponytail.© Tim Graham
Anne once wore her hair in a low pony

She took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall and instead of her usual beehive-style do, rocked a mid-height bun with the lengths twisted to create a knotted look akin to a rose.

black and white photo of young anne giving award to Jo Ann Pflug© Getty
Check out Anne's intricate do!

Meanwhile, in 1963, a 13-year-old Princess Anne was almost unrecognisable from the princess we see today. Standing beside her late father, Prince Philip, in the uniform of the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, Anne wore her hair in an above-shoulder length curly bob as the royal family watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from a balcony of Buckingham Palace.

young Princess Anne on balcony beside prince philip in uniform© Getty
It's hard to believe Princess Anne once had a bob

How long does it take Anne to do her hair?

Though Princess Anne's signature updo features stacks of volume and a seamless finish (not a hair out of place, I'll have you know), she has opened up about how long it takes to achieve.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 19, 2024 in Ascot, England.© Getty
Anne usually sports a bouffant style

Speaking in the 2020 documentary Princess Royal: Anne at 70, the royal reflected on actress Erin Docherty, who played the princess in Netflix's The Crown, taking on her iconic do.

Princess Anne in a blue striped shirt with long hair© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
The Princess Royal hasn't always worn her hair up

As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I'm always up-to-date with the shifts in royal hair trends. Though Anne's bouffant style will remain a classic, it is always fun to see how her hair has evolved from a time when wearing her luscious locks down wasn't such a rarity.

