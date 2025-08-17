Princess Anne's cascading curls she would never wear today

The Princess Royal has worn her hair in her signature bouffant updo for over 40 years, but there was a time when Princess Anne wasn't afraid to switch it up.

On 16 March 1970, the King's sister, 75, made an appearance at a formal event during a visit to New Zealand. She was seen wearing her brunette locks in a voluminous half-updo with ringlet curls in the lengths that cascaded over her shoulders.

© Getty Princess Anne attended a formal event in 1970 - in Kate's bridal tiara

Elevating the half-updo was an iconic heirloom tiara, the Cartier Halo, which was worn by the Princess of Wales as she married Prince William in 2011.

Princess Anne's hair switch-up

Since the 1970s, it has been rare for Anne to wear her hair down in public. In 1975, she did slightly switch it up with a glossy ponytail at the Burghley Horse Trials; however, an updo has long been her favoured style.

That doesn't mean Anne hasn't added a little spice to her updo, however. In 1971, the royal was seen presenting Jo Ann Pflug with the UN Award for the best Film embodying one or more of the principles of the United Nations Charter for M*A*S*H at the Society of Film & Television Arts.

© Tim Graham Anne once wore her hair in a low pony

She took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall and instead of her usual beehive-style do, rocked a mid-height bun with the lengths twisted to create a knotted look akin to a rose.

© Getty Check out Anne's intricate do!

Meanwhile, in 1963, a 13-year-old Princess Anne was almost unrecognisable from the princess we see today. Standing beside her late father, Prince Philip, in the uniform of the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, Anne wore her hair in an above-shoulder length curly bob as the royal family watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from a balcony of Buckingham Palace.

© Getty It's hard to believe Princess Anne once had a bob

How long does it take Anne to do her hair?

Though Princess Anne's signature updo features stacks of volume and a seamless finish (not a hair out of place, I'll have you know), she has opened up about how long it takes to achieve.

© Getty Anne usually sports a bouffant style

Speaking in the 2020 documentary Princess Royal: Anne at 70, the royal reflected on actress Erin Docherty, who played the princess in Netflix's The Crown, taking on her iconic do.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get The Princess Royal hasn't always worn her hair up

