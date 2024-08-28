Princess Kate’s forgotten bob hair transformation could well be her most iconic

We don't know about you, but when we think of the Princess Of Wales, we instantly think of her long, cascading brunette hair. It's just stunning, thick, healthy, and one of the most envied heads of hair in the world.

Kate has always worn her hair in a long flowing style, just above her bust line and it's either twisted up into an intricate updo, or it's long, and lightly tousled thanks to her famous 'Chelsea blow dry' created by Richard Ward back in the day.

But did you know, back in 2017, Kate actually had a bob? OK, it was what many would call a long bob but still,the ends fell to her neckline and it looked incredible.

The mother-of-three was at Wimbledon that year and delighted the crowd as she took her seat in the royal box, wearing a Catherine Walker & Co dress that was emblazoned with a charming poppy print.

© Getty Kate's hair looked a lot shorter at Wimbledon in 2017

Her hair looked even thicker and lucious at that length and what's more, there wasn't a stray hair or split end in sight. Unbelievable!

© Getty Kate's hair came just past her neckline at Wimbledon that year

Does Princess Kate wear hair extensions?

Many people have debated over the years as to whether the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis has enhanced her own hair with extensions.

© Getty Kate's hair has always been super long and flowing

HELLO! previously spoke to one of the most famous hairdressers in the world right now, who is mainly known for being Kim Kardashian's number one stylist, Chris Appleton, and he thinks Kate doesn't bulk up with extra hair at all.

© Getty Images Princess Kate has one of the most famous hairstyles in the world

"She's got great hair, she always has done. I can tell by the ends of her hair that they're not extensions. They have a softness to them and they're split in places."

Kate's Glam Squad

The lady behind Kate's famous mane is hairstylist Amanda Cook-Tucker. She's been with the royal for many years and creates all of her most iconic styles when on royal appointments.

© Getty Kate during her trip to Poland in 2017

But back in 2018, Amanda got into a spot of bother. She famously shared a photo ahead of William and Kate's royal tour of Norway and Sweden, showing several different hair products used by the royal. Amanda wrote: "Think that's everything! #worktrip #packing."

The impressive kit included 13 brushes, seven combs, two hairdryers, three curling tongs, and featured Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, Charles Worthington mousse and L’Oreal Elnett hairspray, which of course, went on to sell out.

