Elizabeth Hurley's secrets to looking 'ageless' at 60 - without the gym

In June, Elizabeth Hurley turned 60, and yet the actress has never looked more radiant and youthful than right now. She has plenty to feel content about – a budding romance with country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, an ever-strengthening bond with her 23-year-old son Damian, and a fabulous career which, most recently, has seen her lead the cast of Channel 4's new drama, The Inheritance. But does Elizabeth have other tricks up her sleeve?

At HELLO!, we're all about celebrating women in their Second Act, that's women over 40. In a recent exclusive interview, Elizabeth told us how she celebrated her milestone 60th birthday, saying: "This year has been such a whirlwind that it was wonderful to sit back and be spoiled for a few days. I hibernated at home with some of my best friends and family. My son baked a delicious cake and we all sat around giggling and being silly, which is my favourite occupation." As Elizabeth makes the most of the year she turned 60, we're taking a look at how she maintains her glowing look, from fitness to food!

Elizabeth is glowing from the inside out How does Elizabeth's skin look so radiant? Juan Lopez, founder and medical director at SkinMedico, says Elizabeth's secret lies not in magic, but in consistency and balance. She has long followed a simple dietary mantra: Don't eat too much, too fast, too often, or too late. "This approach, coupled with her preference for light meals prepared with fresh produce, provides an excellent foundation for skin health. A diet low in processed food and high in natural nutrients reduces inflammation and helps the skin remain hydrated, supple, and glowing," he tells us.

© Instagram Juan says subtle, regular treatments are often the hidden secret behind naturally ageing well "Meanwhile, when it comes to aesthetics, subtle, regular treatments are often the hidden secret behind naturally ageing well," he adds. "While Elizabeth has not spoken publicly about her routine, her glowing skin suggests she may be benefiting from light, non-invasive treatments such as hydrodermabrasion facials to deep clean, exfoliate, and hydrate the skin without downtime, mild chemical peels to gently refresh skin tone and texture, mesotherapy to restore hydration and nutrients directly into the skin or maybe even medical-grade skincare with mild, consistent products that maintain balance without overwhelming the skin barrier."

© Getty Elizabeth's approach to fitness benefits her skin Elizabeth's fitness routine Elizabeth also reaps the rewards of her approach to fitness in the appearance of her skin. "She avoids the gym, preferring natural daily activities such as gardening, housework, and walking her dog. This kind of movement, although gentle, keeps the body active, lowers stress, and supports circulation," Juan explains.

"From a skin health perspective, reduced stress is key: excess cortisol can break down collagen and elastin, the proteins that give skin its firmness and elasticity. By finding joy in movement rather than treating exercise as punishment, Elizabeth protects both her physical and emotional well-being – and it shows on her skin. In my clinical experience, I often remind patients that enjoyable daily activities can be just as powerful for long-term skin health as structured exercise routines. At 60, her beauty is not about turning back time, but about caring for herself steadily over time. And that is the true secret to her timeless glow."

© Getty Images Her Versace pin dress is an iconic moment Elizabeth's epic wardrobe With her glowing skin and glossy hair (which nutritionist Lucia Stansbie puts down to her likely eating a balanced diet full of antioxidants and healthy fats), Elizabeth's fabulous look is made complete by her choice in clothing. "What makes her style so compelling is that it has evolved with her while never losing its DNA of glamour and daring femininity, which she's become known for," luxury fashion stylist, Oriona Robb, tells us. "In the 1990s, she became synonymous with high-impact looks such as the now iconic Versace safety pin dress, and even now she nods back to that era, but with a more refined, sophisticated edge. Today, instead of shock value, her clothes feel like celebrations of her figure and her presence."

© Instagram The gold dress had a cut-out back - gorgeous! Highlighting her best looks this year, Oriona points out how, at the Nevill Holt Festival, she glimmered in a gold sequinned midi dress with puffy sleeves and an open back, "a masterclass in how to wear sparkle with sophistication," she says. "Away from the red carpet, her twinning moment in matching animal-print swimsuits with her 85-year-old mother was both playful and life-affirming, while her Maldives holiday in a fiery red string bikini reminded everyone that beachwear can be glamorous at any age," Oriona adds. "Elizabeth Hurley has never allowed age to dictate her fashion choices, and that’s her greatest strength. She embraces glamour on her own terms, proving that youthful style is about attitude as much as it is about aesthetics. At 60, she is still setting the bar for ageless elegance."