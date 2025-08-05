Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry's 3-minute breakfast he serves Meghan Markle for 'brain health'
Britain's Prince Harry and and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sample ingredients used in native food at the Charcoal Lane Mission Australia social enterprise restaurant in Melbourne on October 18, 2018. - Chargrilled kangaroo was on the royal menu on October 18 as Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan arrived in Australia's second-largest city Melbourne, where they were greeted by thousands of screaming fans. (Photo by ANDY BROWNBILL / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDY BROWNBILL/AFP via Getty Images)© AFP via Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex is also a 'great' cook

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
It's quite fair to say that Prince Harry isn't exactly most famous for his cooking prowess, but you'd be surprised to know that there are a few meals he's mastered over the years.

While his wife, Meghan Markle, is certainly the main cook of the family, the Duke of Sussex still knows how to whip up a mean meal, especially when it comes to breakfasts.

Abigail Spencer, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Kelly Zafjen in episode 105 of With Love, Meghan© COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Meghan Markle shared Prince Harry's breakfast of choice on her Netflix series

In her new lifestyle series on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, which launched back in March, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the cooking dynamics of the couple.

The 44-year-old revealed that Prince Harry makes a "great breakfast", but there's one breakfast food in particular that he apparently makes especially well.

In the episode where she was seen cooking alongside her friends Kelly McKee Zajfen and Meghan's birthday twin Abigail Spencer, she made a quick mention of her husband, saying: "He made great scrambled eggs the other day."

Though they seem simple, scrambled eggs can be deceptively hard to pull off, especially given the eternal debate of whether you cook them fast on a high heat or slow on a low heat – if you so choose, they can take less than three minutes! Whichever way he's chosen, it's an impressive surprise to know that he's mastered them!

Scrambled eggs can be a nutritious breakfast

Prince Harry's choice of breakfast for his wife and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is a lot healthier than we're typically led to believe.

Faye James, HELLO!'s Senior Editor, who is also an accredited nutritionist and author of The Perimenopause Plan, points out that there are a lot of health benefits to scrambled eggs.

A cropped image of a woman's hand holding a piece of toasted bread with scrambled eggs on top, as she enjoys a healthy breakfast in the morning© Getty Images
Scrambled eggs can be a great source of healthy fats and vitamins

"Scrambled eggs can be incredibly nutritious," explains Faye. "They're an excellent source of complete protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids. 

"Eggs are also rich in B vitamins, choline, vitamin D and healthy fats, all of which support brain health, energy levels and hormone function."

Be careful not to overload scrambled eggs

However, Faye also warns that preparing them the wrong way can also lead to a rather unhealthy breakfast.

Scrambled eggs with tomato arugula salad on plate on wooden table. Healthy tasty breakfast omelette© Getty Images
With the right toppings, scrambled eggs can be very healthy

She adds: "The key is to avoid overloading with butter or cream. Instead, cook them gently in a non-stick pan with a drizzle of olive oil or a small knob of grass-fed butter."

The nutritionist suggests adding in some fresh herbs, spinach or tomatoes to give the dish an extra nutrient boost.

She concludes that: "Paired with sourdough wholegrain toast or avocado, scrambled eggs make a balanced and wholesome start to the day."

