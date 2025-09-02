Exclusive: Elizabeth Hurley reveals what boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus is teaching her - 'I'm appalling'

Elizabeth Hurley has enjoyed her first summer of romance with Billy Ray Cyrus since going public with their relationship in April, and now it seems their love story is being taken to musical heights. The star of Channel 4's The Inheritance, 60, has revealed that she has picked up a new hobby thanks to her country music star beau, though she admits she has a little way to go before she reaches his level. "My friends, family, Billy Ray, my dogs, my parrot and my new tortoise James," Elizabeth said of what is making her happy right now in a new exclusive interview with HELLO!.

"I've been in England all summer for the first time ever and have loved every moment. Billy is teaching me to play the guitar; right now I'm appalling, but I'm hoping to improve!". Under Billy Ray's teaching, we are sure Elizabeth will be a pro in no time. After all, the 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer does have two Country Music Association Awards and two Grammys to his name.

© Getty Billy Ray Cyrus is teaching Elizabeth Hurley to play guitar

Who is in Elizabeth's inner circle?

Apart from her budding romance with the Kentucky native, Elizabeth counts her son Damian, 23, and a few friends in her inner circle, notably famous faces including Elton John and his husband David Furnish, and actress Patsy Kensit. "I worship my girlfriends. We've been there for each other through thick and thin, and I’d be bereft without them," the Bedazzled star told us.

© Getty David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sir Elton John and Damian Hurley share a close bond

"My friends come from all sorts of walks of life, and we're incredibly close. I also have a lot of great platonic male friends. We lost a good friend last month and it’s been very tough." Elizabeth has long found comfort in time spent with her actor and model son, whom she shared with the late American businessman and film producer, Steve Bing.

© Getty Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley spend time together at her Herefordshire home

© David Benito The mother-son duo spend time together for Damian's birthday

"Like me, Damian is on the road non-stop for work, so we try to find at least one week every year where we go away on holiday just the two of us, usually around his birthday," Elizabeth explained. "It's sort of become a tradition. We usually go to the Maldives for Damian’s birthday but by far and away our favourite place in the world is our home in Herefordshire. Damian has an apartment in Chelsea but loves coming home to the countryside."

