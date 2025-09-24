Why is my hair becoming belligerent at 48?

In my case, I've always known my hair has a strong natural wave. The trouble is, what my hair wants to be (wild waves with a halo of frizz) and what I want it to be (sleek, face-framing silkiness) are at odds resulting in a weekly battle of wills. Lately though, my hair has staged a full rebellion; resisting any attempts (through product or tools) to turn it into said sleek strands, frizzing more than ever and sprouting random kinks that elude even the most robust straightening irons.

Texture Tonic

According to the brilliant consultant trichologist and Philip Kingsley brand president Anabel Kingsley, this is no surprise. Our hair growth cycle is strongly influenced by hormones – especially oestrogen and testosterone. "Just as skin quality changes with age, the hair fibre and the scalp that houses our follicles also deteriorates," she explains. "Studies also show hair can change shape and become less manageable," which, given my recent experiences at 48, suddenly makes perfect sense.

Embracing The Change

Marc Jacobs makes it look chic

If I were to frame it more positively, I'd say my hair has simply adopted the same unapologetic 'give-a-damn’'attitude that defines perimenopausal woman (silver linings and all). Fresha's experts sum it up rather beautifully; "Your hair evolves with you. Understanding the seven-year cycle helps people stop fighting their natural texture and start embracing it, which is where healthy, beautiful hair really begins. We see countless clients who thought they had unmanageable straight hair, when in fact it's a wavy pattern that's been there all along. The mistake is trying to flatten it with heat or strip it with daily washing. With the right lightweight products, gentle drying, and wave-enhancing techniques, those hidden curls can look glossy and intentional.” Anabel echoes this, recommending pre-shampoo treatments or conditioners like Philip Kingsley's Elasticizer, £39 / $44, to restore strength, lightweight heat-protective oils to restore the hair’s lipid layer and a gentler approach overall – think flexible brushes and microfibre towels.

My hair revelation

Cassie's new hair hero

Visiting Anabel's clinic recently was a revelation in itself. For years I've described my hair as 'thick' and 'coarse'. In reality? It's fine – just lots of it. That distinction alone reshaped how I approach my routine. Out went the heavy masks designed for thick hair and in came products for fine hair – like my new-found shower buddy, Olaplex's Weightless Nourishing Mask, £39 / $44. The difference has been game-changing. My hair may be becoming more belligerent with age, but at least we’re now on friendlier terms.