My hair became unrecognisable in menopause – this 4-step routine saved it

My hair has always been my crowning glory; people would comment on its thickness, shine and beautiful curls – as well as my signature red shade. But when I entered perimenopause, it started to become weaker and brittle, with a visible lack of lustre.

My long red mane had always been a big part of my identity. So when it stopped feeling the same or responding the way it used to when styling, it impacted my confidence.

In a panic, I made the drastic decision to chop it into a pixie cut - which turned out to be a big mistake. I had always loved my long hair and suddenly I didn't recognise the woman staring back at me in the mirror. The week I cut it I had to deliver a huge presentation in front of 700 people, and I felt like I couldn't look at myself.

Why does hair change in perimenopause?

I'm not alone in my hair completely changing during perimenopause. It's a time when our hair can become thinner and more fragile due to hormonal changes.

Marie's hair was her crowning glory

Oestrogen plays a key role in hair growth and thickness, so when levels drop, our hair can become finer (just one of the 48 signs of menopause). Hormonal shifts can also affect hair texture and shape, and some people with previously straight hair may even notice it becoming curly, or curls loosening over time.

A decline in oestrogen and testosterone can also cause hair follicles to constrict, leading to reduced growth, while the scalp may become dry and itchy.

Making a change

Determined not to allow my changed hair to impact me long-term, I decided to make serious changes to my routine and set myself a new menopause hair regime to take back control of how my hair looked and felt, looking for ways to work with my hair's new texture to help me regain control and confidence.

1. Hair supplements in perimenopause

I started from the inside out, taking a natural hair supplement of multivitamins and minerals, which has been amazing – I've found supplements transformed my hair and scalp, as well as benefitting my joints, skin and sleep.

2. Lifestyle changes

I also made significant lifestyle changes: I gave up alcohol, became more mindful of my diet, prioritised better sleep and focused on staying hydrated. While I could manage some of the non-visual symptoms of menopause, I knew I needed to take specific, effective action to address the changes in my hair – and I was fully committed to making it happen.

Marie went for a different style in menopause

3. Temperature-controlled hair tools

Having temperature control on your hair tools is key for preserving hair health, as a tool that’s too hot for your hair type can cause damage.

4. Scalp massage​

I also introduced a daily 10-minute scalp massage using my fingertips to stimulate blood flow. I love simple achievable daily hacks to help revive my hair’s vibrancy - perfect when my hair became dry thanks to menopause.

