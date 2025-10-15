Jessica Simpson makes shocking confession about appearance

Jessica Simpson may be known for her sculpted physique, but back in the Noughties, her signature washboard abs weren’t exactly all they seemed. The 45-year-old admitted that in the early 2000s she "drew abs" on her stomach because she "didn't have any" while answering eight questions before 8 am on Monday's episode of the TODAY show. The topic arose when the singer was asked about her infamous Y2K outfits. Jessica explained that the trend at the time focused on flaunting the stomach, so for her "Irresistible" music video, she went as far as cutting off the waistband of her jeans to expose more of her midsection. She also shared that Juicy Couture was her go-to brand, noting how she would "dress it up with Gucci heels and dress it down". When asked if she still owns her Daisy Duke shorts from The Dukes of Hazzard, Jessica confirmed she does – they’re stored away in her unit, though she can’t seem to locate them right now.

The interview comes after Jessica unveiled her lingerie line with Walmart. "When I’m wearin' somethin' sexy underneath, my days and nights are always filled with a secret surprise," she penned on Instagram. "Everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful! This is one of my best kept secrets that I am now happy to be sharin' with y'all. Introducin' the poetry of my wardrobe...my new line of brassieres and knickers at Walmart."

The star previously opened up about her body image, her mental health, and her weight in her memoir, Open Book. Jessica revealed she became addicted to diet pills after being told by a record label to lose 15 pounds when she was 17-years-old. In an Instagram post from April of 2022, she explained that she had "gained and lost 100lbs 3x, so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work, Determination, Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today".

Jessica ensures that she walks at least 6,000 steps a day. "It’s a social thing that she can do with her kids," her trainer, Harley Pasternak shared. The singer slowly built up her steps to 14,000 a day. Jessica worked out with Harley for 45-minute sessions, three times a week. When it comes to her diet Harley encouraged Jessica to eat three, healthy, protein-filled meals and two snacks per day. He told E News: "It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."

The star followed Harley’s Body Reset Diet, which consists of three meals and two snacks daily. Each meal includes a balance of protein, fiber, and fat, while the snacks combine either protein with fiber or protein with fat. "She’ll have foods that are very flavorable that are healthier versions of things like a tortilla soup or Tex-Mex," he explained. "And if she has a birthday party one night and a date night another night, she’s going to indulge both of those nights, but that’s it. It’s about balancing in a way that doesn’t make it painful or too much of a departure from your life before that."

Jessica Simpson's Y2K looks:

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Jessica Simpson at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California Denim Jessica rocked a denim corset and a pair of glitzy pants at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California.



© Getty Images Jessica Simpson at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California Low-rise jeans Noughties fashion was nothing without a baby pink tank top and a pair of low-rise jeans.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Jessica Simpson at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California Midriff style Jessica flashed her midfriff in a nude top with low-rise jeans at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California.

© WireImage Jessica Simpson at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California Camo print Jessica was rocking camo print before it became a coveted trend. The singer graced the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, dressed in a camo tank top and black pants.