Jessica Simpson makes shocking confession about appearance
During an appearance on the TODAY Show, Jessica Simpson revealed the truth behind her Noughties sculpted abs – and it's not what you think

Jessica Simpson is seen on the streets of Lower East Side on November 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)© GC Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Jessica Simpson may be known for her sculpted physique, but back in the Noughties, her signature washboard abs weren’t exactly all they seemed. The 45-year-old admitted that in the early 2000s she "drew abs" on her stomach because she "didn't have any" while answering eight questions before 8 am on Monday's episode of the TODAY show. The topic arose when the singer was asked about her infamous Y2K outfits. Jessica explained that the trend at the time focused on flaunting the stomach, so for her "Irresistible" music video, she went as far as cutting off the waistband of her jeans to expose more of her midsection. She also shared that Juicy Couture was her go-to brand, noting how she would "dress it up with Gucci heels and dress it down". When asked if she still owns her Daisy Duke shorts from The Dukes of Hazzard, Jessica confirmed she does – they’re stored away in her unit, though she can’t seem to locate them right now.

The interview comes after Jessica unveiled her lingerie line with Walmart. "When I’m wearin' somethin' sexy underneath, my days and nights are always filled with a secret surprise," she penned on Instagram. "Everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful! This is one of my best kept secrets that I am now happy to be sharin' with y'all. Introducin' the poetry of my wardrobe...my new line of brassieres and knickers at Walmart."

photo of jessica simpson wearing black fur coat© Getty Images
Jessica Simpson revealed the truth behind her Noughties abs

The star previously opened up about her body image, her mental health, and her weight in her memoir, Open Book. Jessica revealed she became addicted to diet pills after being told by a record label to lose 15 pounds when she was 17-years-old. In an Instagram post from April of 2022, she explained that she had "gained and lost 100lbs 3x, so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work, Determination, Self Love. I enjoyed a good proud cry today".

Jessica looks incredible in green bikini© Instagram
Jessica looked incredible in a green bikini

Jessica ensures that she walks at least 6,000 steps a day. "It’s a social thing that she can do with her kids," her trainer, Harley Pasternak shared. The singer slowly built up her steps to 14,000 a day. Jessica worked out with Harley for 45-minute sessions, three times a week. When it comes to her diet Harley encouraged Jessica to eat three, healthy, protein-filled meals and two snacks per day. He told E News: "It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep whatever I am doing now forever. That's why we are not a big fan of doing any extreme diet or radical forms of exercise."

The star followed Harley’s Body Reset Diet, which consists of three meals and two snacks daily. Each meal includes a balance of protein, fiber, and fat, while the snacks combine either protein with fiber or protein with fat. "She’ll have foods that are very flavorable that are healthier versions of things like a tortilla soup or Tex-Mex," he explained. "And if she has a birthday party one night and a date night another night, she’s going to indulge both of those nights, but that’s it. It’s about balancing in a way that doesn’t make it painful or too much of a departure from your life before that."

Jessica Simpson's Y2K looks:

Jessica Simpson in denim corset and glittery pants at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California © Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Jessica Simpson at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California

Denim

Jessica rocked a denim corset and a pair of glitzy pants at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California.

Jessica Simpson in pink tank top and jeans as she poses for photographers July 21, 2000 as she promotes an in-store appearance and autograph session at HMV Records at Herald Square © Getty Images

Jessica Simpson at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California

Low-rise jeans

Noughties fashion was nothing without a baby pink tank top and a pair of low-rise jeans. 

Jessica Simpson in jeans and nude top at the Second Annual Teen Choice Awards on August 6, 2000 at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica Air Center © Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Jessica Simpson at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California

Midriff style

Jessica flashed her midfriff in a nude top with low-rise jeans at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California.

Jessica Simpson in camo top and black pants during 1st Annual Neil Bogart Memorial Fund's Bogart Backstage On Tour For A Cure at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica© WireImage

Jessica Simpson at the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, California

Camo print

Jessica was rocking camo print before it became a coveted trend. The singer graced the Dodger Stadium in Santa Monica, dressed in a camo tank top and black pants.

Jessica Simpson in black jumpsuit during AmFAR's Seasons of Hope event at Roseland Ballroom in New York© FilmMagic

Jessica Simpson during AmFAR's Seasons of Hope event at Roseland Ballroom in New York

Jumpsuit

Jessica donned a black jumpsuit embellished with gold detailing at the AmFAR's Seasons of Hope event at Roseland Ballroom in New York.

