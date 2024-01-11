Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell recreates mom's most infamous Newlyweds mishap 20 years later

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell is stepping into the spotlight, by recreating one of her mom's most unforgettable reality television moments.

Maxwell, 11, is already growing up to be her mom's total twin, and the two used that to their advantage for their latest commercial, a nod to the "Take My Breath Away' singer's time on MTV's Newlyweds, her reality show with ex-husband Nick Lachey.

The shoe designer shares Maxwell with her husband Eric Johnson, who she married in 2014; the couple also share son Ace Knute, ten, and daughter Birdie Mae, four.

WATCH: Inside Jessica Simpson's family's incredible garden

Jessica took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed her latest commercial for none other than tuna brand Chicken of the Sea, starring herself and Maxwell.

The epic partnership is a call back to an infamous moment on the Newlyweds premiere in 2003, when, while eating a bowl of Chicken of the Sea tuna, she innocently asked her then-husband: "Is this chicken what I have or is this fish?" leaving Nick – and audiences – dumbfounded by the hilarious mishap.

Now, in her new ad 20 years later, Jessica and Maxwell appear similarly sitting on a couch, when the tween asks her mom whether the packet in her hands was "chicken or tuna."

Jessica cheekily replies: "That is a great question! It's confusing right?" only for then Maxwell to say she's joking, and that she's aware it's tuna.

"Still a @chickenoftheseaofficial gal," the mom-of-three wrote in her caption, adding: "Loving their new packets too! You guys need to try the Lemon Garlic one, so good."

© Getty Newlyweds premiered in 2003

Her celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise the move, with her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross writing: "Cuties! Love this," as fellow reality television legend Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi declared it "ICONIC."

Others followed suit with: "Genius! Why did it take so long for this collab!?!?!?" and: "The collaboration we've been waiting almost two decades for," as well as: "SO CUTE! This partnership is SUCH an iconic collaboration and I love this mother daughter duo," plus another one of her followers added: "Full circle moment!!!"

© Instagram Maxwell is her mom's total mini-me

At the end of last year, Jessica opened up about the possibility of ever returning to reality television, and revealed that it just might be her daughters who are most into the idea.

© Getty Jessica has three kids with her husband Eric

Speaking with E! News, she said: "As far as I would go with that would probably be a docu-series – which Newlyweds was supposed to be by the way, but we actually had a lot of fun doing it – or a documentary…" before adding: "I think [my kids] wouldn't mind being on camera."

However, she then noted: "My son maybe not so much, but both daughters definitely are entertainers," adding that "it doesn't make them shy or anything like that," before joking that her son just "probably doesn't think it's anybody's business."

