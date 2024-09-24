Jessica Simpson sparks reaction with sultry look as she teases long-awaited comeback

Jessica Simpson knows how to amp up the glamor.

The former reality star left fans stunned this week as she shared a round of photos highlighting quite the glammed up, sultry transformation, and teased a possible new project.

The Open Book author has long had a supportive fan base, and they have especially supported her when she has candidly opened up about her struggles with her weight after having three children, and how becoming sober impacted her appearance.

Jessica took to Instagram on Monday and shared a round of photos documenting her new look, which fans took as possible hints of her new brand for a possible return to music.

The first photo is a collage of snaps, many of which she appears wearing a red corset with black lace tights.

In other photos, she is wearing a floor length, red lace dress, paired with a thick black choker necklace adorned with a cross, plus she had her signature platinum blonde hair styled in a Bridget Bardot-esque updo.

"Weekend Magnetism Part II," she wrote in the caption. In other recent similar posts, she similarly wrote: "A weekend of much needed self love hugs and pure magnetism Part 1," and: "V1. Breadcrumbs of black obsidian. Connect me to the crown…"

© Instagram Jessica has been playing with her style as of late

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post with compliments and excitement over her music comeback, with one writing: "Oh my word you're so beautiful! Keep serving, Queen! We love you!" as others followed suit with: "So beautiful inside and out!! Can't wait for the new music," and: "OMG, gorgeous," as well as: "Jessica you are so perfect."

© Charley Gallay She hasn't released music in 16 years

Save for a 2010 Christmas album, Jessica hasn't released new music since her 2008 album Do You Know.

© Instagram Her two girls are her twins

And while she certainly knows how to amp up the glamor, she also knows how to keep it casual, which she proved with recent family photos from an outing in support of her son Ace's basketball game.

© Instagram The Johnson-Simpson family

The "Irresistible" singer has been married to former NFL player Eric Johnson since 2014, and they share daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, five, plus son Ace, who recently celebrated his 11th birthday.

Earlier this month, the mom-of-three posted a sweet selfie featuring Maxwell and Birdie, who appear cuddled up next to their mom as they watched Ace's game from the bleachers. "Cheerin' for Ace with his sisters from the sidelines," she wrote in her caption along with a string of basketball emojis, and fans were quick to note that the photo featuring her two girls had them seeing not double, but triple.