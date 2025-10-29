I tried the lymphatic drainage massage every Victoria's Secret model swears by before the runway

Naturally, when Victoria's Secret unveiled its latest show – featuring what can only be described as real-life angels strutting down the runway – the buzz was all about those perfectly sculpted abs and toned legs, seemingly carved by the heavens themselves. But it turns out, the secret isn’t so secret after all. Enter: lymphatic drainage massages. I was skeptical at first. Could a massage really deliver week-long results, or would it just be a fleeting, one-day fix? As someone who’s been noticing more bloating than usual lately, I was eager to put it to the test. Determined to see if it could truly ease fluid buildup, I booked myself in at the renowned Dimple Amani clinic in Knightsbridge.

Backstage, in the glam chairs before the lingerie show, several models opened up about the prep they’d done to get runway-ready. "Lymphatic drainage every day," said Paloma Elsesser. "Since I got here, I did like a lymphatic drainage massage," admitted Iris Law. Neelam Kaur Gill even gave her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her preparation process over on her TikTok. "I really swear by this especially if you've been flying or you've been travelling, I tend to hold lots of water retention," she explained.

© Getty Images for Victoria's Secr Victoria's Secret models swear by lymphatic drainage massages

My experience at Dimple Amani

I enjoyed a 60-minute lymphatic drainage body shaping and sculpting session with Soniya at Dimple Amani's Knightsbridge clinic. The treatment combines ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern body-sculpting techniques. Soniya began by warming the Dimple Amani body oil and applying it to my navel to help boost digestion and relieve bloating. She then massaged the oil across my body using sculpting motions. Believe me, this is not your typical relaxing massage – it’s intense in the best possible way. I was genuinely surprised by the strength in Soniya’s hands. After finishing one leg, she asked me to lift it and compare it to the other. The difference was instant – it felt noticeably lighter, a sensation she promised I’d experience throughout my whole body by the end, and she was absolutely right.

© Dimple Amani Dimple Amani using hot oil and sculpting tools

The Dimple Amani Technique

Kiana Tarkhani Nasrollahzadeh, the product and treatment specialist at Dimple Amani, shared an insight into the clinic's approach to lymphatic drainage with HELLO!. "The Dimple Amani technique is rooted in lymphatic drainage, Ayurvedic principles and sculpting massage," she shared. "Our method focuses on stimulating the lymphatic system to encourage detoxification, reduce inflammation, de-bloat, calm the nervous system, and visibly sculpt the face and body. The goal is not only aesthetic, but also functional; to support lymph movement, circulation, and internal balance."

"Every treatment is delivered with slow, rhythmic, deeply intentional movements designed to release stagnation and support the body’s natural detox pathways, leaving clients feeling lighter, more relaxed, and visibly more contoured," she explained. In addition to the therapist's hands, Dimple Amani uses traditional sculpting tools to enhance circulation and lymphatic drainage. "The Kansa Wand, a copper-based Ayurvedic tool helps to de-puff, sculpt, lift and improve skin tone, while also detoxifying through balancing the skin’s pH balance. The Lymph Body Tool helps to contour, break down fluid retention, and stimulate."

© Dimple Amani A client's results at Dimple Amani

Lymphatic drainage massages don't just have visible benefits, they also can aid holistically. "Clients consistently experience decreased puffiness and water retention, relief from bloating and heaviness in the body, a sculpted and lifted face, enhanced digestion and reduced inflammation, and a calmer nervous system," shared Kiana.

My results

I’m approaching the two-week mark since my appointment, and I'm genuinely impressed by the results. Before, it seemed that no matter what I ate, I’d end up painfully bloated. But since the massage, I’ve noticed a significant reduction in bloating – my stomach feels flatter, and I look noticeably more toned now that I’m not holding on to as much water retention.

