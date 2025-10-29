Megan Fox makes a rare public appearance in a blood-dripping corset gown

Megan Fox is firmly in her comeback era and she’s making sure we all know it. The actress' rare public appearance this week at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, instantly sent the internet into a frenzy.

She stepped out in a daring red corset dripping with blood-red gems and draped nude skirt that looked straight out of Jennifer’s Body. The vampy look - complete with jet-black waves and a deep smoky eye had fans declaring that her iconic 2009 alter ego was back.

The mother-of-four gave birth to her first child with rapper, Machine Gun Kelly in March and certainly looked more glowing than ever. One fan commented on TikTok: "Not to change the subject but I love that she has the black hair back." Whilst another added:" Wow. This is the best Megan has ever looked."

In case you missed the memo: gothic grunge makeup is back. Not just for Halloween but forever. Xiao Chen-Coker, Education Manager at Morphe tells H! Fashion: "We’re definitely riding a huge wave of 90s nostalgia across fashion, music, and beauty, but beyond that, I think there's a real desire for authenticity and a pushback against overly polished, filtered ‘clean girl’ aesthetics that have dominated makeup trends."

She continued: "90’s Grunge, at its core, was about rebellion, individuality, and a rejection of conventional beauty standards. It was raw, a little messy, and unapologetically cool known for its "effortlessly undone" vibe, even if it took a bit of effort to achieve."

But this wasn’t just another headline-making outfit and beauty transformation from Megan. The American starlet's latest appearance came as she also opened up about beauty standards and her postpartum journey. Speaking candidly, she shared how motherhood has reshaped her confidence and body image which was so refreshing.

She said: "First of all, I just want to say I just had a baby, and I have a lot of brain fog,' she said while speaking on a panel. I haven't slept in seven months. So if I repeat myself, I'm sorry. Just interrupt me and tell me I'm off track."

The Transformer's actress also touched on Jennifer's Body, revealing that she actually found her character's transformation into a monster very relatable. She explained: "I felt like I was persecuted at that time [2009] in my career, and I was struggling a lot with fame and kind of traumatised by fame. I resonated with those deeper layers of before she becomes a monster, she's a teenage girl that gets sacrificed for somebody else's gain." Adding: "That very much resonated because that's kind of how I came into this industry."

This new chapter for Megan feels personal. She's embracing her roots but on her terms - alongside that refreshing layer of honesty we have always admired. We are so here for her gothic glam revival!