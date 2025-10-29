Harper Beckham's super 'Posh' £250 makeup routine - aged 14

Harper Beckham may be 14, but her stylish credentials make her one of the best-dressed teenagers around. Although if David and Victoria Beckham were our parents, we'd like to think we would be, too! The youngest Beckham child has recently come into her own, finally joining Instagram and also appearing in her mother, VB's, smash-hit Netflix documentary. Harper has a penchant for slip dresses and designer handbags, but former Spice Girl Victoria has also mentioned in many interviews that Harper loves beauty products.

The 51-year-old fashion icon previously told H! Fashion that Harper regularly inspires her. "Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate," she said in 2024. "I was with my product development team in Miami, and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly."

© Instagram Harper is passionate about makeup and beauty

Victoria also said that Harper regularly raids her makeup bag, having previously said her daughter is "obsessed" with beauty. "I take it as a compliment," the fashion mogul explained. "Harper researches for hours and has a real interest in beauty products. If she steals a product, like she did my FeatherFix recently, I know we are onto a good thing."

With that in mind, we delved into all the products that Harper has been seen with on Victoria's social media page, and we have to say, a huge amount of the items are from her mothers's namesake makeup brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. Harper has been seen with the 'Posh Balm', which retails at £30, the 'Reflect Highlighter Stick', which you can pick up for £44, the 'FeatherFix Brow Gel', which is also £30, the 'Cell Rejuvenating Illuminator', £76, the 'Colour Wash Blush Water Tint,' £44, and the 'the Precision Lip Pencil' which is also £30.

As a beauty editor who has been writing about makeup for eight years, one thing I have noticed about Harper's makeup is that it's super light and hydrating, and totally age-appropriate. At the age of 14, the skin is so youthful and fresh - heavy foundation and eyelashes are just not needed. Natural beauty is preferable for teens, and I think Harper executes this well. Many of the products she uses are gel-based, which work alongside the skin and give a delicate, subtle finish, as opposed to an ultra-heavy look that can clog the skin.

© Instagram Harper has always supported her mother's beauty line

Dr Jemma Gewargis from Laser Clinics UK has noticed that many young celebrities are embracing the 'no makeup makeup' look. "The cultural narrative around natural beauty has strengthened - driven by celebrity examples such as Molly-Mae Hague and Kylie Jenner, who have publicly advocated for a softer, more authentic look," she tells HELLO!.