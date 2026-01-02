Sherri Shepherd removes makeup on live TV in moment you have to see

Sherri Shepherd, 59, announced on her daytime show of the same name, that she will "do something [she] has never, never done on TV before." She revealed: "I am going to take off my makeup, right on this stage."

The TV host expressed that last summer, she had a plastic surgery appointment to learn about her options for "tightening up [her] double chin."

She was stunned to hear the doctor say that she "needed a whole facelift," as well as "fillers and Botox," in an effort to "look refreshed."

© Sherri Sherrie took her makeup off on live TV

Sherri was "offended" and rejected any procedures. Instead of getting insecure from the interaction, she became even more proud of her appearance.

She explained that although she "doesn't judge anybody for getting any work done," it wasn't for her. Instead, she is leaning into what makes her, her.

© Sherri She showed off her natural look

The encounter motivated her to post a video of herself without makeup on her social media, which provided inspiration for her followers. Due to the positive feedback, she decided to recreate the moment on her show.

The TV star proudly expressed: "I kind of like the lines and the wrinkles and the small imperfections."

She emphasized that her lines "came from something real," and she doesn't want to get rid of that. The host expressed that her face marks her unique life journey.

Sherri explained: "The lines around my mouth – they're very deep because of the laughter from my soul. I love to laugh. My eyes – they're droopy. I cried a lot during the struggle of trying to get to where I am. A lot of tears. I remember that. Even my two chins – these chins have had to hold up anxiety and worry and some memories."

She added: "A lot of time, we just look the same. Sometimes we just have to revel in the perfect imperfections…There's power in loving the face that you're in."

© Getty Images She is proud of her unique features

She proceeded to take off her makeup on live TV with wipes, as she provided words of wisdom and shared: "Don't let anybody tell you that you need to change the way that you look. Every line on my face is a road map of life, and I really want to remember the ride."

The TV star also revealed that at one point in time she was considering removing the moles on her face, but she didn't end up doing so because she said: "Those moles remind me of my mother who's not here anymore, and my mother had those moles…If I take them off, I think I'd lose a bit of my mama."

© WireImage She inspired her followers

She encouraged other women to share pictures of themselves without makeup online, just as she had done and her fans left feeling empowered. One follower wrote: "Being natural is the best beauty of yourself inside and out."

A second person added: "Sherri you look beautiful, it's truly inspiring to see you embracing your natural beauty and sharing it with the world!" Another follower added: "Your natural beauty shines brighter than any makeup!"