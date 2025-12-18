Brad Pitt's name change he made before finding fame

Brad Pitt turned 62 on December 18 and he's continuing to age like fine wine as they say. The Troy actor's age may be a surprise to many, as is the fact that the entertainer took on a different name for his acting career.

© Getty Images Brad Pitt was originally named after his father

The Fight Club actor's father is William Alvin Pitt, and Brad was originally named after him. Yes you heard that right – the Brad Pitt we know and love was actually born William Bradley Pitt. He simply chose to shorten his middle name and lead with it as his first. Brad isn't the only star in Hollywood who has altered their name. Actors such as Emma Stone was actually born Emily, Julianne Moore used to be Julie Anne Smith, Vin Diesel was originally Mark Sinclair Vicent, and Jack Black was actually Thomos Jacob Black. Reasons vary for each entertainer of course, but it's become common for performers to change their names for their careers. Even Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson.

© Getty Images He was actually born William Alvin Pitt

Being that Brad has maintained his youthful glow even after entering his 60s, his beauty routine is definitely one to note. The actor revealed that his daily go-tos are quite simple, yet effective. The entertainer shared that he never misses cleansing his face to get rid of impurities. Next he applies hyaluronic acid serum to keep his face hydrated. He then applies a lightweight moisturizer. As for his night routine, Brad firstly applies a night cream after cleansing and then he dabs on eye serum to stay looking refreshed.

In an Instagram video for Vogue, he said of his beauty routine: "It's very simple. I got a morning wash. I do my serum. I do my day cream and I'm done. I'm out the door. And then at night, I do my little wash. I am committed to the wash. I do my serum and then I do the eye cream. Done. Done. So that's me." In fact, Brad is so invested in his beauty routine that he created a skincare line called Le Domaine back in 2022. The brand elegantly uses Chateau Miraval's vineyard grapes from the South of France in its products. The company uses the grapes' GSM10 antioxidants to help keep everyone's skin glowing.

© Getty Images Brad has kept his beauty routine simple over the years

He shared that he started the brand because he experienced results firsthand. Brad said: "I know there are new products nearly every day that people are trying to launch, but if I hadn't seen a real difference visually in my skin, we wouldn't have bothered." He added: "We wouldn't have done it unless we felt there was something valid here, something original, something that worked. I get sent stuff all the time and… 'ugh.' It's just all the same for me. But this last year we have been testing Le Domaine and I was really surprised by the results, and that for me, made it worth going forward."

© Getty Images He launched his own skincare brand in 2022

The actor has also opened up about how he feels about aging as an actor in Hollywood. Brad transparently said: "I don't want to be running from ageing. It's a concept we can't escape, and I would like to see our culture embracing it a bit more, talking about it in those terms. Something we discussed [in founding Le Domaine] was this headline of 'anti-ageing.' It's ridiculous. It's a fairytale. But what is real is treating your skin in a healthy manner. And it's something I've learnt to do for my business, but it kinda makes you feel better." He also shared how his daily routine has evolved over time and said: "I grew up with a country mentality, kind of you know, Dial Soap once a day and then move on. And I think that we're learning that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long lasting benefits to that. So just age healthy, age in a healthy manner."