Holly Willoughby swears by this £6 mascara for super long lashes - and it's just dropped in the Black Friday sale

Holly Willoughby has the longest, most voluminous eyelashes, and I know her (very affordable) secret. The exact mascara used by her makeup artist Patsy O’Neil is from NYX, and it's just dropped in the Amazon and ASOS Black Friday sales.

Despite having access to any luxury beauty product, Holly is a fan of the popular 'Worth The Hype' mascara, which tints, curls and lengthens lashes - and is now just £6.

Writing on Holly’s lifestyle website Wylde Moon, Patsy said: "This affordable and effective mascara by NYX does what it says on the tin. It’s an ideal mascara for short lashes in need of added length and volume. The brush coats even the smallest lash hairs without feeling heavy or clumping together. This mascara is easy to remove, and at this price it’s definitely worth a try."

I have to agree, and it proves you don’t need to spend upwards of £20 to transform your lashes. The clever formula includes Jojoba oil, which means you can comfortably wear the mascara all day with no irritation. It also keeps your eyelashes soft and healthy in the long term.

NYX recommends applying with the brush from root to tip in a zigzag motion for the best results. It has a tapered end for precise application, reaching even the tiniest baby lashes in the corners.

Several reviews are testament to its powers, with one writing: "Nothing compares to this mascara. It glides on and coats every lash. I'm often left disappointed with clumpy mascaras but this one doesn't clump or come off. Absolutely love it."

Another said: "My favourite mascara for years. Easy to build up a few layers without clumping, and the brush is really good. It doesn’t flake off your lashes but is easy to remove, I just wash it off with regular face wash."

And another added: "I love this mascara. It separates your lashes and doesnt clump. Its very easy to apply too. I am now trying to use cruelty-free make up brands and this one is great. I was struggling to find it in my local stores but thankfully found it here on Amazon."

Holly may have taken a break from the spotlight recently, but she's always inspired me with her fresh-faced beauty looks. Last year Patsy shared the TV star's go-to foundation and the Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation is also in the Black Friday sale.

Lancôme Teint Idôle Ultra Wear Foundation £28.70 (save 30%) at LookFantastic

With 30% off at LookFantastic, it's now just £28.70. I've tried it and it's amazing if you love natural-looking full coverage with a soft matte finish.