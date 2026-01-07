Mark Consuelos calls out wife Kelly Ripa for getting botox: 'I don't want to have a debate'

Mark Consuelos revealed that he’s not particularly fond of a cosmetic treatment his wife, Kelly Ripa, undergoes. The talk show host gets masseter botox to relieve her jaw tension and stop her grinding her teeth at night.

The topic arose during a recent episode of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, where the couple were joined by Criminal Minds actor Adam Rodriguez. The trio discussed Adam's struggle with teeth grinding, to which Kelly offered her advice.

"I'm going to fix this for you. I'm going to fix your problem," she said. "Botox in your jaw. Yes. That will stop you from grinding your teeth, you will not be able to grind."

"You won't be able to smile or do anything else," added Mark, before playfully pulling a limp expression. "I smile and I chew all the time!" replied Kelly. "Yeah, but the first couple of days," said Mark.

Despite the laughter from the audience, Kelly warned her husband about the consequences of his cheeky dig. "Just remember this statement tonight when you start rubbing up against me," she said. "I don't want to have a debate like, 'What's wrong? What's the matter? Why are you ignoring me?'"

"I'll be like, 'My jaw can't move,'" she added, before Mark proceeded to introduce the commercial break. "Alright, we need to take a break!" he said.

Botox (Botulinum Toxin-A) works by blocking the signals that cause the jaw muscles to contract. While the masseter muscle is essential for chewing, it can sometimes become overdeveloped, leading to jaw clenching.

"This can result in a bulky appearance of the lower part of the face and symptoms such as headaches and jaw pain, commonly known as temporomandibular disorder," aesthetic doctor, Dr Asha Chhaya, previously told us.

"Muscle relaxing injections are effective in slimming the face, but only if the masseter muscle is overdeveloped. If you clench your teeth and notice these muscles become more visible, muscle relaxing injections treatment could help," shared Dr Asha.

"Typically masseter Botox can last from 4-6 months," aesthetic doctor, Dr Wassim Taktouk, previously explained to us. "This depends on the individual, some can feel the benefits for a little longer." Treatment costs will vary between clinics but they can range between £150-£500.

Kelly previously revealed that her dentist recommended the treatment as she was a "real teeth clencher" who would grind her teeth at night. During an episode of the show in June last year, Mark teased his wife over her amusing appearance when she turns the lights out. "You have so many things going on in your mouth," he said. "You’ve got your retainer, you’ve got the little band, the thing …. Do you have upper and lower retainers?"

The blonde beauty then admitted that the retainer was given to her by her dentist. "I was a tooth grinder," she shared. "Got Botox in my jaw because my dentist recommended it and it’s changed my life. It’s changed my life."

She continued: "I was a real teeth clencher. I clench my teeth because I don’t want what I’m thinking to come spilling out of my mouth."

Mark offered the audience some insight into the condition and shared that tooth grinding "can cause tooth wear. You grind your teeth down. It gives you jaw pain, muscle pain".