5 budget-friendly and thoughtful self-care gifts they'll actually use

This year experienced a wellness boom. Clean girl aesthetic was ushered in, as was a growing focus on at-home self-care and longevity. All of these contributed to rapid growth in the UK’s wellness sector – approximately a 7.10% increase, according to &Facts.

And as we enter the final weeks of this trip around the sun, it’s time to think about gifting – particularly for the wellness enthusiast in your life. Whether they’re family, friends or in a Secret Santa rotation, they’ll be expecting something special.

What should you give the wellness enthusiast in your life this Christmas?

It’s likely they already have the obvious tools – a nifty electric toothbrush, an LED mask, an electric shaver and the like. So, you’ll need to get creative if you really want to impress. Here’s what HELLO!'s Creative Content Writer Josie O'Brien recommends…

Water flossers: As the saying goes, beauty begins with a smile – and this year especially, oral wellness took front and centre. Also known as oral irrigators or dental water jets, these gadgets deliver a powerful stream of water to clean between teeth and along the gumline. Studies suggest they can outperform traditional dental floss when it comes to plaque reduction, resulting in brighter, whiter and healthier smiles.

Facial scrubbers and brushes: When it comes to cleansing your face – especially after a day of makeup – your fingers can only do so much. That's where a facial scrubber or spinning brush makes all the difference, offering deep cleaning and an air of luxury to this often mundane everyday task.

Electric manicure/pedicure file: The wellness enthusiast in your life likely pays as much attention to their nail health as they do to every other part of their self-care routine. For them, an electric nail file is a worthy investment. You'll want to get one that offers salon-quality results at home, and it should have precision settings that smooth, shape and buff nails.

On the subject of these devices, Coslus is the name to know. Dedicated to bringing wellness and beauty into everyday routines with professional-grade tools, the American brand is making a splash in the UK.

Further adding to the appeal is Coslus’ customer service commitment, promising service response within one business hour on weekdays, two year warranty on all products and 30-day hassle free returns.

Our top six thoughtful and affordable gifts for wellness enthusiasts…

P2017 Facial Power Brush Editor's note This spinning face brush is an all-in-one cleansing system with seven heads, meaning it can meet a variety of skin needs. It’s also IPX7 waterproof, making it safe to use in the shower, and thus perfect for the busy wellness enthusiast in your life that likes their self-care routine to be efficient.

£12.99 at Amazon

C30 Water Dental Flosser Editor's note For a flexible water flossing experience, the Coslus C30 has four adjustable pressure modes: normal, soft, comfort and DIY. Reviews on Amazon describe it as “powerful but gentle” and “versatile for various needs”. I personally love the mint green colourway, but it also comes in hues of purple, black and white.

£18.99 at Amazon

C20 Oral Irrigator Editor's note The Coslus C20 water flosser is specifically for deep cleaning, as it delivers up to 1,800 water pulses per minute. Through this, it’s able to remove three times more plaque than regular flossing. The best part about gifting this at Christmas? It’s likely in budget for your Friendsmas Secret Santa.

£29.99 at Amazon

C40 Electric Nail Drill Editor's note We all have someone in our life that moans about going to the nail salon – and this electric nail file by Coslus is the perfect gift for them. It comes with six drills and 31 sanding bands, with the file able to spin in both directions. £19.99 at Amazon

T40 Mini Water Dental Flosser Editor's note For the wellness enthusiast in your life that seems to always be on holiday, this is a thoughtful gift. It's compact and weighs only 200g, so it's ideal for both hand luggage and check-in baggage. Don't be fooled by the size, either – it still packs a punch with four different cleaning settings. £29.99 at Amazon

