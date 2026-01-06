Kelly Ripa addresses appearance change as she suffers makeup malfunction during LIVE

The holiday break can leave anyone feeling out of sync, and Kelly Ripa’s first day back on set appeared to start with a small mishap. LIVE with Kelly & Mark returned with its first episode back on January 5, though it appeared Kelly was out of practice when it came to her on-screen makeup routine.

"I’m gonna tell you a story," she began. "This morning, I woke up. I was very disoriented. We'd been on vacation. Didn't know where I was." Kelly explained that she "started getting ready a little bit in the dark," sharing that she does not like to "illuminate the room" as she begins applying her make-up.

"So I reach for my foundation stick and I start putting it on, and something doesn’t look right, but I keep going. I keep going. I just keep adding more, and more, and more, and more," she added. "And if I look strange to you today, it is because I was putting contour all over my face."

© ABC Kelly addressed her makeup malfunction

Mark Consuelos then chimed in on the topic to reassure his wife that she still "looked great". "I look like I’ve been somewhere," she said. "Everybody’s like, 'Oh, you're tan.' I’m like, \I’m not. It’s contour stick as foundation.'"

As a beauty writer, Kelly’s makeup mishap comes as little surprise, given the distinct difference between the purpose of foundation and that of contour. Foundation is used as the base to our makeup, the first step which ensures an even complexion to cover any blemishes or redness and we apply it all over the face.

Contour, on the other hand, is designed to sculpt and lift the face by creating shadows, and is typically applied along the sides of the forehead, the cheekbones, and the jawline. Because contour shades are usually brown-toned, they're far too dark to be worn all over the face, especially on fairer complexions like Kelly's.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa is known for her flawless complexion

For someone constantly in the spotlight and in front of the camera, choosing the perfect foundation that offers a radiant finish and reliable coverage is essential to Kelly Ripa’s beauty routine.

Kelly previously revealed her go-to beauty product that "doesn't settle into" her "fine lines" or "wrinkles". Kelly shared a video of herself applying makeup in her stunning vanity room complete with mirrored walls and elegant ornaments.

The talk show host then presented her affordable foundation to the camera. Kelly used L'Oréal Paris' True Match Super-Blendable Foundation, $13.99, in the shade C3. "Because it's a foundation that's lightweight and feels like a moisturizer, it doesn't settle into my fine lines or my wrinkles. It's not cakey," she continued.

© Disney Kelly often shares details of her makeup routine

"It's got this very natural second skin finish. This is makeup that feels like it's enhancing my routine, it's not making my routine more trouble than it's worth."

The True Match foundation contains Hyaluronic Acid to deliver a more radiant finish and is formulated with up to six pigments to ensure a precise match. Kelly’s go-to product provides medium coverage, making it an ideal choice for those looking to conceal imperfections without sacrificing a radiant glow.

Wardrobe malfunction

This isn't the first time the talk show host has encountered an unfortunate mishap with her appearance live on-air. During the December 9 episode of LIVE, Kelly was caught on air adjusting her outfit as the cameras began rolling.

Mark asked his wife, "Are you getting dressed?" "I’m still getting dressed," Kelly admitted. "Hey guys, I’m not going to lie, 10 seconds ago, I was not dressed at all. And now I'm sort of half-dressed." Mark then playfully attempted to steal a glance at his wife’s blouse while she was adjusting it. "Łęt me see, let me check you out," he said. "No no, I’m missing a lot of things. I’m missing a belt," replied Kelly.

"I think my fly is up, we’re fine, we’re fine. Somehow we made it," she added.

When she's not suffering with a wardrobe malfunction, the morning TV show host's sartorial agenda is marked by high fashion labels from Stella McCartney and Miu Miu to Gianvito Rossi, Alessandra Rich and Chloé. The result is a chic style sensibility with looks that transcend trends and seasons. As the mom-of-three herself revealed in 2023 on Live! With Kelly and Mark, she still has clothes that are "30 years old". "I’m a very practical person," she explained. "I don’t like to waste things, and so most of my clothes are decades and decades and decades old."

She later added: "And when [someone tells me] ‘Get rid of that, throw it away, donate it, do something with it,’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s going to come back.’ And guess what? They come back!"