Rochelle Humes had some very exciting career news for her fans on Sunday - she's only gone and teamed up with John Frieda as the face of the Frizz-Ease line. And since we've been crushing on her natural curls over the last few months, we can't wait to see which products are behind that beautiful texture! Taking to her Instagram page to announce the news, she wrote: "PINCH ME QUICK!!! I can’t actually believe I’m saying this but, I’m now the face of @johnfriedauk. Frizz Ease was the first hair product I bought for my curls when I was a little girl. I’ve actually landed my dream job - Look Mum!"

She also posted her drop-dead-gorge campaign shots for the brand, showing off her curls to the camera. "Congratulations beautiful. Yessssssss to the naturally curly hair," one fan wrote, while another commented: "Your curls are bloody gorgeous! Reminds me of a young Whitney!"

Rochelle has talked openly about her decision to embrace her natural texture, after years of straightening out her natural coils - and it was all down to a heart-breaking revelation from her little girl, Alaia-Mai. She told her followers: "My four-year-old little girl Alaia has been telling me for a while that she doesn't like her curly hair, at first (as us Mums do) I didn't think it was a big deal. Once I realised this wasn't a phase I asked her why she didn't like her curls. It broke my heart when she told me it was because she didn't look like a Princess. And I quote: 'I don't Mummy because Elsa and Rapunzel have long straight hair'".

She continued: "It then dawned on me that maybe this issue started closer to home because, all she has ever known is her Mummy to style her hair straight, when in fact mine is naturally curly too. So moving forward I decided to finally embrace everything that makes me ME. She is already over the moon that we have 'matching hair'!! My curls are a far cry from what they used to be but, I'm hoping with less heat and a little TLC they will come back to life. So this is for you Alaia-Mai, Mummy's hair IDOL."

