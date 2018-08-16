Harper Beckham has just copied one of dad David's famous hairstyles How cute!

Harper Beckham has yet another new hair look, and it's just like one of David Beckham's famous styles! On Thursday, her mum Victoria revealed that her daughter's hair had been braided during their Bali holiday. Taking to Instagram Stories, the former Spice Girl shared a short video of the little girl sitting in a chair as her hair was styled. "Bali braids for Harper," the proud mum captioned the footage. In a second clip, Harper, seven, was seen giving a twirl and giggling with excitement as she showcased her braids. "Pretty braids. Kisses from Bali," Victoria wrote. The braids are giving us major David-in-2003 vibes? Remember when he rocked "cornrows" on the football pitch back in the day? Harper is a daddy's girl, so perhaps his old photos inspired her new look. It is evident that Harper loves to be creative with her hair, and earlier in the week, she was seen wearing it in two bunches, reminiscent of Victoria's former bandmate Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice.

Harper Beckham looks so cute!

During her holiday, Harper has been watching the Spice World movie with her mum, and it seems as if Baby is her favourite, minus her mum of course! Victoria posted another photo of Harper with her Spice Girl-inspired hair, writing next to it: "My very own Baby Spice."

MORE: This is what Meghan Markle would look like as a blonde

Loading the player...

All the sweetest Beckham family moments

Only recently, Harper was spotted with her family in LA with a new haircut, after her long Rapunzel-like hair was cut much shorter. Her parents had previously spoken about their daughter's long hairstyle, with David Beckham telling Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?"

David Beckham's hair in braids back in 2003

READ: Washing your hair with champagne is the new trend you need to know about

Despite his reservations, doting dad David was a good sport, and even had a part in cutting her hair himself. Taking to Instagram, the retired footballer posted a black-and-white photo of Harper in the salon chair as he held the scissors to cut off his daughter's hair while posing as the hairdresser at work. "Someone’s happy and someone’s not so happy, but I didn’t think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but," David captioned the photo, accompanied by a love heart emoji.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.