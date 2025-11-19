Harper Beckham's 'polished' party princess hairstyle is fit for a ballerina

Harper Beckham is every bit the budding fashionista, showcasing her growing personal taste in fashion and beauty as she steps out with her fashion designer mother Victoria – most recently to celebrate her father, Sir David Beckham's knighthood on 4 November.

But way back in 2023, 14-year-old Harper attended an event alongside her family in the United States, and wore a hairstyle that is perfectly in keeping with 2025's viral 'balletcore' trend – and yet she has not sported the look thus far in 2025.

© Getty Harper rocked a sleek ballet bun in Miami

What is balletcore?

Balletcore has seen the style set take garments and hairstyles associated with the graceful dance style and introduce it to the mainstream fashion and beauty scene. From pointe shoe-inspired heels to sleek buns fit for a prima ballerina, balletcore has got us all styling ourselves with this girly pink aesthetic in mind.

© AFP via Getty Images Elle Fanning wore a ballet bun to the Oscars in March

It seems Harper was years ahead of her time as she attended a ceremony at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to celebrate Inter Miami football club's (the club owned by her father, Jorge Mas, and Jose R. Mas) signing of footballer Lionel Messi.

The teen's hair was styled in a sleek ballet bun, slicked away from her face and positioned halfway up her head with a middle parting. The ballet vibe was elevated by how she also wore a sweet, pale pink dress.

© FilmMagic Ariana Grande went full ballerina at the 2025 Oscars with her sleek bun and soft pink tutu-inspired dress

A hairstylist's verdict

It's a look that also gets a big tick from Suzie McGill, a hairstylist who has over 30 years of experience in the industry. "Harper's sleek ballet bun is a lovely choice for her. It's simple, neat and very polished, but still has a softness that suits her age," she tells us. "The clean finish keeps the look elegant, while the smooth texture and tidy shape give it a timeless and stylish feel.

© AFP via Getty Images Harper Beckham also wore a ballet bun at the Leagues Cup Group J football match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul a week later

"It's a style that works beautifully for special occasions because it keeps the hair off the face, lets the outfit shine and has that classic 'ballet' refinement without feeling too grown-up or fussy," Suzie adds. Having tested lots of hairstyles as HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I have grown to love a ballet bun myself as it always makes me feel put together but requires minimum effort (and works on two or three day-old hair). Keep scrolling for Suzie's step-by-step guide on how to get Harper's look.

How to recreate Harper Beckham's ballet bun