﻿
mollie-king

We talked to Mollie King's hairdresser about how she styles her signature wavy bob - and it's mega easy

Star stylist Patrick gave us the goss

Fiona Ward
Leave a comment

We didn't think we could crush on Mollie King any more than we already did – until she chopped her hair into a gorgeous textured bob, that is. The new This Morning presenter admitted she was worried about cutting her long blonde waves at the time, but she needn't have been – since she's looking as gorgeous as ever with her new shorter 'do. All we need to know now is, how can we rock-a-bob like Mollie? Enter her go-to hairdresser Patrick Wilson, who dished everything we need to know about Mollie's styling secrets…

Mollie recently cut her hair into a short, textured bob 

"For this shorter look it’s all about creating something that looks done but undone," Patrick tells us. We're intrigued. "To achieve this I tip the head over and add Colour Wow Raise The Root spray, then blast the hair upside down with ghd's Air Hairdryer."

MORE: Mollie King's super-chic pastel blue Topshop suit is surprisingly affordable!

Loading the player...

Next, it's all about the specific wave Patrick creates in Mollie's hair – and if you know your ABCs, you should be okay. "To create this wave, I use a technique called the S bend. I take a section of hair and bend the ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong away from the face at root, then change the direction on the mid-lengths towards the face. Always leave the ends slightly straighter for a fresher, cool approach," he says.

"Repeat this process around the head and leave the curls to cool down. Lastly, take a dry texturing hair spray to give it that next-day feel - my favourite is Hair by Sam McKnight's Cool Girl. Finish by raking your fingers through the hair to loosen the wave and give it an undone texture."

READ MORE: Mollie King shares her travel tips and favourite holiday memories

We reckon we can manage that – now we just need to pluck up the courage to go for the chop, like our favourite Saturday. Who's going first?

More on:

More about mollie king

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment