We didn't think we could crush on Mollie King any more than we already did – until she chopped her hair into a gorgeous textured bob, that is. The new This Morning presenter admitted she was worried about cutting her long blonde waves at the time, but she needn't have been – since she's looking as gorgeous as ever with her new shorter 'do. All we need to know now is, how can we rock-a-bob like Mollie? Enter her go-to hairdresser Patrick Wilson, who dished everything we need to know about Mollie's styling secrets…

Mollie recently cut her hair into a short, textured bob

"For this shorter look it’s all about creating something that looks done but undone," Patrick tells us. We're intrigued. "To achieve this I tip the head over and add Colour Wow Raise The Root spray, then blast the hair upside down with ghd's Air Hairdryer."

Next, it's all about the specific wave Patrick creates in Mollie's hair – and if you know your ABCs, you should be okay. "To create this wave, I use a technique called the S bend. I take a section of hair and bend the ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong away from the face at root, then change the direction on the mid-lengths towards the face. Always leave the ends slightly straighter for a fresher, cool approach," he says.

"Repeat this process around the head and leave the curls to cool down. Lastly, take a dry texturing hair spray to give it that next-day feel - my favourite is Hair by Sam McKnight's Cool Girl. Finish by raking your fingers through the hair to loosen the wave and give it an undone texture."

We reckon we can manage that – now we just need to pluck up the courage to go for the chop, like our favourite Saturday. Who's going first?