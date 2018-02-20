Mollie King's hairdresser on how to recreate her cool-girl bun The star rocked the look at London Fashion Week

Mollie King rocked a unique low-slung bun for her outing at London Fashion Week on Monday. Having posted a photo of her new look on Instagram, the star was quickly inundated with compliments from fans, who loved the edgy style - a marked change from her usual loose tumbling waves. The off-duty look, which was created by Mollie's regular stylist Patrick Wilson, featured a pulled-through bun and loose tendrils, and was perfected using ghd products and Sam McKnight Cool Girl hairspray.

"Monday bun-day," blonde beauty Mollie captioned the image, prompting her thousands of followers to comment on the post. "Classy, yet simple and unpretentious. Love it!" wrote one, while another said: "How is it, that if I attempted a bun it would look nothing like that!"

Hairstylist Patrick, who also counts models Kaia Gerber and her mother Cindy Crawford as clients, revealed in his own post that he used cult ghd styling tools to create the style. "I prepped the hair with ghd's Total Volume Mousse, and worked it into the hair with the ghd air dryer," he told HELLO!. "I then added kinks, bends and texture to the hair using the ghd Gold Styler. My top tip is to always make sure the front pieces are directed away from the face to frame your face shape.

"Next I spritzed the hair with a dry texturizing hair spray to give it a cooler and more lived in feel. Using my fingers I then placed the hair into a low ponytail, feeding the ends through an elastic. On the second twist I created a loose bun, leaving the end section of the ponytail out for added length and softness.

"Then I took a small piece of hair from the underneath and wrapped it around the base of the ponytail to cover the elastic, securing with a pin," Patrick added. "Lastly I pulled out some pieces of the hair from around the face for extra movement and to frame the face. This made the whole look a lot more undone and wearable."

Mollie attended the Aspinal of London fashion week show

Mollie completed her beauty look with natural and nude makeup, as she stepped out in a chic cream shirt dress and neutral accessories.

