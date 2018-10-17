Meghan Markle just changed up her hairstyle – and it's gorgeous In the latest instalment of #AlexApproved, our beauty influencer discusses Meghan Markle's new hairstyle...

When it comes to appearance, Meghan Markle can do no wrong – at least, not in my eyes. I can't imagine her ever looking less than perfect… I really do think she #wakesuplikethat. I regularly 'turn over a new leaf' and vow to be more put-together à la Meghan – so for two days I'll brush my hair and match my earrings to my top, but by day three I'm just way more concerned with getting my eight hours of sleep. You get me?

Anyway, I digress (pretty sure you didn't come here to hear me moan about being scruffy). Meghan normally wears her hair in loose waves or a loose bun, but on her second day of the royal tour of Australia, the Duchess of Sussex swapped this look for a more practical, pulled-back ponytail.





Given their schedule – she and Prince Harry are planning to spend some of the day doing various activities like touch football and net ball outdoors – Meghan probably wants to keep her hair off her face and fuss-free.

It looks really good though. She looks chic, cool and fresh all rolled into one, and the middle parting definitely serves to add a modern touch to the classic ponytail.

But how do we go about recreating this look at home? Jessica Patching, hair stylist and founder of Marla Hair Buckhurst Hill, explains: "For this, you will need a soft-bristle brush, water spray and a firm-hold hair spray to finish. First dampen the hair with the water spray – this helps to tackle all the fly-away hairs. Use the soft-bristle brush (soft bristles help to keep hair in line) to direct the hair back into a ponytail by brushing right from the hairline. Finish up with a firm-hold hair spray for durability."