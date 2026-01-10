Meghan Markle debuts slicked-back 'halo' hair for 2026

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a relatively quiet start to 2026, making their public debut this year with a virtual appearance for a conversation with Gayle King on Oprah Daily as part of a special online book launch.

The pair appeared on the show to talk to authors Jonathan Haidt and Catherine Price, who have just written a new children's book about stepping back from technology in a screen-filled world called The Amazing Generation.

Meghan and Harry dialled in from their Montecito home

Appearing on a video call from their Montecito home, Prince Harry and Meghan asked the authors questions about the impact of phones and screens on a child's well-being, and what the hidden costs of a phone-based childhood can be.

However, as I keep a close eye on the royal family's beauty and style on HELLO!'s lifestyle desk, I couldn't help but notice how the Duchess of Sussex had quietly debuted a new hairstyle for the new year, with a subtle change that made a lot of difference, and looked perfectly professional in a very old-school way.

Meghan Markle's new hairstyle

During the video conversation, she appeared to be wearing her hair slicked back, in a move that marks quite the significant departure from her signature loose waves or bun. While her typically relaxed styles for casual outings are a major part of how she manages to come across as down-to-earth and approachable, she opted for a more conventionally 'smart-casual' look that's reminiscent of her days as Rachel Zane on Suits.

Harry and Meghan founded the Parents Network in 2024

Laura Sutcliffe, our Fashion and Beauty News Editor here at HELLO!, pinned down exactly why it appears to be so different. She said: "Meghan tends to be quite straightforward with her hair, often opting for her signature, relaxed messy bun or a flurry of waves, but this is a bridge between the two."

Offering her advice on how to replicate the look for yourself, she added: "She is wearing the top of the hair flat to her head, which she would have used some kind of pomade to make it 'stick'. She has also let the ends naturally fan out, giving a halo-like effect to the hair."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first appearance of 2026

The parents-of-two appeared on Oprah Daily to ask questions and raise awareness about the impact that our increasingly digital world can have on children. They have long been passionate about online safety for children and young people, and, in 2024, they launched The Parents' Network, which aims to provide a safe and free support network for parents whose children have been harmed by social media.