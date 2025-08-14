Is this the hair loss trick Sharon Stone swears by at the age of 67?

Sharon Stone is looking every shade of gorgeous while promoting her new movie, Nobody 2. The 67-year-old movie star is seriously giving fashion, with her high end looks and stunning beauty.

And her trademark short, flippy hair 'do is making me want to cut my shoulder length hair off and embrace the shorter style. Sharon's blond hair is running a little longer than usual, as she embraces a curlier textured 'do.

AT A GLANCE Sharon Stone stars in new movie, NOBODY 2.

The A-list actress is a fan of Augustinus Bader Shampoo Conditioner leave-in treatment.

leave-in treatment. Sharon, 67, credits the products with helping her hair to grow back.

But like all of us, Sharon suffers from beauty woes and one that she's been vocal about is her hair loss - something she suffered from following her devastating stroke at the age of 63.

© Getty Images Sharon Stone attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures "Nobody 2"

It took seven years for the award-winning actress to recover, and hair loss is something she says she was "blindsided" by following the debilitating brain hemorrhage in 2001.

While hair loss isn't uncommon for women to suffer from, especially over 60 (haircare brand Nioxin reports it will affect over 50% of men and women globally at some point in their lives), Sharon found her own hair growth saviour in the form of a shampoo, conditioner and post-shampoo treatment.

"I started using this Augustinus Bader shampoo and conditioner and after-shampoo leave-in conditioner," the Basic Instinct said in an interview with Byrdie. "All the hair I had lost under here, on the sides from the stroke, grew back. And I have hair!"

Essentially, the products are designed for dry, damaged hair and the ingredients formulated to nourish and boost the hair, from the scalp to the tip. The haircare range is powered by the brand's TFC8®, Trigger Factor Complex TFC™ - which they describe as "a carefully crafted blend of high-grade vitamins, lipids, and high-performing, proprietary peptides."

Much like the luxurious brand's skincare, their haircare offering is the result of 30 years of research and clinical study. But it's the reviews that echo Sharon's sentiment - that this stuff works.

The 200ml bottles of The Shampoo and The Conditioner retail for $65 / £45 each, or you can try them both in 50ml travel size for $40 / £28 for the two.

Sharon's leave-in conditioner is a popular buy, and in and out of stock. We tracked it down at SpaceNK in the UK for £70, but it's out of stock in the US right now.

© Getty Images Sharon Stone attended the Antonio Marras fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week

The brand recommends the products for hair that's thinning, shedding, prone to breakage or needs a deep cleanse.

What are verified shoppers saying about the Augustinus Bader Haircare range?

Sharon's not alone in praising this haircare trio for a serious hair burst. I've studied the reviews of the brand's website and they're glowing - honestly, I need to buy myself this stuff, stat.

"This is best shampoo I ever used," wrote one shopper. "It’s very gentle on hair and cleanses the scalp so well. I see my hair fall has reduced since using from past 2-3 months."

Another wrote that they'd noticed a "huge difference" after using the products. "My hair looks thicker and doesn’t require washing every day." A few recommended it for thinning hair, with many commenting that consistent usage of the two products has made their hair "much thicker and healthier."

The biggest gripes shoppers have is with the price tag, and some aren't so enamoured with the rose and geranium scent.