Cruz and Romeo Beckham look like twins after getting matching buzz cuts They are so alike!

With David and Victoria Beckham as parents, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that their children are showing a huge interest in fashion and style. Harper recently decided to cut her long hair into a bob, and now her older brothers have followed suit with getting matching haircuts. Romeo, 16, and 13-year-old Cruz looked identical in a new video posted by their fashion designer mum this week while out in Sydney, which showed the pair joking around in a restaurant sporting identical buzz cuts, and even wearing matching black hoodies. Their new looks resemble dad David's recent hair transformation, which he showcased while out in Hong Kong last month.

Cruz and Romeo Beckham have had matching haircuts

While David often changes up his hair, Victoria recently revealed that she "never looks back" at past looks, instead seeing them as "a journey" and learning curve. She told Grazia magazine: "I never look back and cringe at anything. It's been a journey and everything has bought me to where I am now. You know, I think it's about keeping it quite simple, being true to who I am, and being comfortable."

MORE: This is what the Beckhams are doing in Australia

The Beckham family landed in Sydney at the weekend ahead of David's scheduled appearance at the Invictus Games. During their time so far, they have managed to pack in a lot of site seeing, including a trip to Glenworth Valley Outdoor Adventures, a 3,000-acre wilderness property located an hour's drive outside of Sydney. The site offers adventures such as horse riding, kayaking, quad biking, and abseiling – which David, Cruz and Romeo tried out.

READ: The Beckhams join Prince Harry and Meghan in Sydney

The brothers have been having a great time in Sydney!

While the family appear to be having fun on their trip, it got off to a dramatic start as they fell victim to an attempted burglary at their Cotswolds home in Great Tew, Oxfordshire on Friday. Photos obtained by Mail Online show a gang of balaclava-clad men caught on CCTV, trying to scale the side of the property using a ladder and peering into the mansion. They were chased away and police were immediately called to the £6million home. According to the report, guests at the nearby Soho Farmhouse also spotted the thieves and ran to scare them off.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.