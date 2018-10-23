This is what the Beckhams are doing in Australia It looks like a fun-filled trip!

David and Victoria Beckham are making the most of their time in Sydney! The couple are in Australia so David can make a scheduled appearance at the Invictus Games, but they have taken the opportunity to turn the trip into a family holiday with their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

On Monday, the family visited Glenworth Valley Outdoor Adventures, a 3,000-acre wilderness property located an hour's drive outside of Sydney. The site offers adventures such as horse riding, kayaking, quad biking, and abseiling – which David, Cruz and Romeo tried out.

David Beckham and his sons went abseiling in Australia

David shared a photo of himself and his sons wearing their helmets and safety harnesses for abseiling on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, as well as a photo of himself starting his descent down a wall. "Slightly nervous," he captioned the snap. The family are also said to have tried their hand at quad biking during the action-packed day out.

During their visit to the city, David also took his family for a meal out at Mr Wong. restaurant, which serves Cantonese-style food and dishes such as dim sum, noodles and rock lobster. "Thank you everyone @mr.wongsydney," the retired footballer captioned a snap showing the outside of the restaurant.

The dad-of-four admitted he was "nervous" about the activity

The family touched down in Sydney at the weekend. As an ambassador for the Invictus Games, co-founded by Prince Harry, David will attend some of the events and meet competitors. Prince Harry and Meghan also attended part of the games during their royal tour, but may not get chance to catch up with the Beckhams as they have since travelled on to Fiji.

While David and Victoria appear to be having fun on their trip, it got off to a dramatic start as they fell victim to an attempted burglary at their Cotswolds home in Great Tew, Oxfordshire on Friday. Photos obtained by Mail Online show a gang of balaclava-clad men caught on CCTV, trying to scale the side of the property using a ladder and peering into the mansion. They were chased away and police were immediately called to the £6million home. According to the report, guests at the nearby Soho Farmhouse also spotted the thieves and ran to scare them off.

