The Beckhams join Harry and Meghan in Sydney There's been much speculation over their relationship this week

Victoria and David Beckham have landed in Sydney, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also currently staying as part of their Australia tour. Like the royal couple, the Beckhams are visiting to make a scheduled appearance at the Invictus Games. They joined by their 16 year-old son, Romeo, but it's not yet known if their three other children - Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper - will join them. Leaving the airport, Victoria wore a black-and-white striped top teamed with skinny jeans and her trademark large sunglasses.

Victoria posted a photo saying she'd landed in Sydney!

The special visit comes in the same week that David opened up about complications in their 19-year relationship. In a new interview during an appearance on Australian TV show The Sunday Project, David revealed: "To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work. It becomes a little more complicated," before continuing: "Sometimes it's the little things that make the biggest difference. I've noticed that with my children." After the interview preview was released, Victoria stayed in a stunning spa break at Villa Stephanie in Baden-Baden, Germany. She shared a photo of herself in a Reebok cap and gym wear while spending time at the luxury spa.

David and Victoria were both guests at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in May, after David's work with charities close to the couple including Unicef and Elton John's Aids Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stay in Sydney until Monday then fly to Fiji's capital Suva Suva where they will be treated to a welcome. Meghan missed the first engagement on Sunday as she was advised to rest after the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony, but she joined Harry later to watch the sailing and meet crowds. The pair looked happy and relaxed, despite sailing along in choppy waters!

