Beyoncé surprises fans after getting a haircut by her mum Even Beyoncé gets her mum to cut her hair sometimes

Beyoncé got everyone talking this week after her mum Tina Knowles-Lawson shared a photo of herself cutting her daughter's hair at home. The Crazy in Love singer has the most gorgeous, long locks, and her fans couldn't believe just how much her hair has grown. In the comments section, one follower wrote: "I knew the Queen's hair was long but I didn't know it was THIS long. This right here is #goals." Another added: "Wow! Such long hair!" Other fans adored the fact that Beyoncé still had her hair cut by her mum. "She's just like any other daughter," one wrote, while another said: "I love that her mum still cuts her hair!"

Beyoncé's mum still cuts her hair

Tina and Beyoncé's mother-daughter relationship resonated with many fans too. In the footage, Tina – a former stylist – separated her daughter's hair and combed through it, commentating as she did so: "Au natural." However, Beyoncé wasn't best pleased, and told her mum: "Mama, that's really annoying. I mean, very annoying." In the Instagram caption, Tina wrote: "I was trimming my baby's hair today and I am mocking Neal!," referring to the singer's hair stylish Neal Farinah. "Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying," she added.

MORE: Kylie Minogue launches new makeup line after trademark battle with Kylie Jenner

The singer with her mum Tina and daughter Blue Ivy

READ: New details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour revealed

Beyoncé has a close relationship with her mum, as do her three children – in particular six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. Blue often appears in cute videos on Tina's Instagram account, and she isn't afraid to tell her grandmother what she thinks! In May 2018 during a trip to the theatre in Paris, Tina attempted to take a video inside the venue. Blue could be heard saying in the background: "You're not supposed to take videos grandma. You're not supposed to!" Nonetheless, Tina continued, and uploaded it onto her Instagram account, captioning the footage: "When you are trying to sneak video." Tina has also previously described Blue as "the second Queen," for her big personality.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.