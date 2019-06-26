The Duke and Duchess of Sussex royal tour – find out where you can spot them this October An enviable itinerary!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stayed close to home since the birth of their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, last month. But in the past, their travels have included a honeymoon in Canada and tours of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. Now we know more about their itinerary for the autumn – and they're headed for South Africa.

An official announcement on Monday revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be embarking on separate trips later this year. William and Kate are set for a tour of Asia and other commonwealth countries, and Kensington Palace is expected to release more details in the next few weeks. Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, will head to Africa for two weeks in October – and they're taking baby Archie along.

The royal couple's first child Archie was born in May 2019

They will stop in Malawi, to check in with Harry's charity Sentebale, as well as Angola, to learn more about landmine-clearing efforts, a cause Harry's mum Diana, the Princess of Wales was passionate about. It was thought that South Africa might also be in the diary, and The British High Commissioner to South Africa Nigel Casey confirmed that's the case on Wednesday afternoon in a brief announcement to the press.

"That's great news for us, I predict it's also great news for the South African economy, I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy that could well boost the economy all on its own," he joked, before expressing his earnest enthusiasm: "We're hugely looking forward to that," he said.

Harry and Meghan got engaged in late 2017 and married in May 2018

The couple have a special relationship with the continent, having shared a romantic and private camping holiday in Botswana before getting engaged – which is why Harry sourced the central stone for Meghan's engagement ring from that part of the world.

They married in a sensational ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018, attended by stars from all walks of life, including Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney. Archie, who is seventh in line to the throne, was born on 6 May 2019.

