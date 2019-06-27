Kylie Minogue launches makeup line after THAT trademark battle with Kylie Jenner Take that, Kylie Jenner!

Kylie Minogue may have just reignited some animosity with Kylie Jenner after announcing the launch of her own make-up line, KYLIE. The two were previously locked in a copyright battle over the rights to the name 'Kylie' – but after finding herself victorious, pop superstar Kylie Minogue has slapped her name on a range of five products to coincide with the promotion of her upcoming album, Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection.

Despite Kylie Jenner building a near billion dollar cosmetics empire in just over three years off the back of her lip kits, Kylie Minogue may give her a run for her money with the launch of KYLIE's lip oil, lip gloss and lip-to-cheek rouge. Available to purchase from her website, the lip oil retails for £15 and is described as "caring, comfortable and non-sticky". The lip gloss is a reasonable £12 and is "packed with sparkle and shine", perfect for festival season. While the lip to cheek rouge comes in just one shade, Wild Rose, which is a lovely deep shade of red and can be worn on your lips and cheeks "for a dewy, luminous finish and gorgeous colour that stays perfectly in place". The makeup line also features three different shades of electric eyeshadow, £14 each, and "eye-to-cheek" glitter in shimmering gold, £15.

Back in 2015, a then 17-year-old Kylie Jenner launched an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to trademark her first name for advertising and endorsement services. However, Minogue's legal team soon stepped in, filling an opposition in 2016 where they famously referred to Jenner as a "secondary reality TV personality" and described Minogue as an "internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist" who already owned several Kylie-related trademarks as well as the website kylie.com.

With Kylie Minogue set to perform at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday afternoon, we've no doubt her make-up will be popping – using her own line, of course.

