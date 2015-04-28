The best diet to achieve a healthy weight

Whether you're a fan of the 5:2 diet or you have tried the Atkins diet, the amount of different detox and diet and fitness regimes out there can sometimes be overwhelming. While they may be effective at first, they can actually prove difficult to implement in the long term, and often focus on cutting out vital food groups which can actually be bad for our health.

Natalie Braithwaite, Nuffield Health Professional Head of Nutrition, reveals her top tips to help you reach and maintain a healthy weight.

Cutting calories isn't a healthy way to get into shape

Don't cut calories

Cutting calories is an outdated and ineffective way of losing weight. Limiting calories actually slows down your metabolism and can encourage the body to store fat. Instead, cut out foods with no nutritional value to get your metabolism active through eating the right foods, and therefore burning more fat.

Move more

Whether you enjoy an exercise class or a walk to the shops, move as much as you can. Exercise goes hand in hand with healthy eating in the quest for a healthy weight. Try and move a little bit more every day and you'll feel better.

Become snack savvy

If you know you are affected by a 3pm slump, prepare something that will satisfy your craving and prevent you reaching for the biscuit tin. Organic peanut butter on rice cakes, a piece of dark chocolate or a handful of berries all taste great and have health benefits too!

Slow and steady

We don't encourage people to aim for a quick fix weight loss plan. By changing lifestyle habits, making sensible diet choices and becoming more active, you will naturally reach your healthy weight and maintain it easily. People should learn that they don’t need to deprive themselves and that they can enjoy tasty, fulfilling food without piling on the pounds.

Plan healthy snacks ahead so you're not tempted by unhealthy options

Eat fats

Fats have a bad reputation but good fats are important for a healthy body. It's easy to incorporate oily fish, avocadoes, nuts and oils into our diets which have so many benefits. As well as being filling, these fats can help lower cholesterol, strengthen the immune system and build lean muscle.

Aim for positive portions

One of the main reasons that weight can creep up is because of large portion sizes. Re-educate yourself about portion sizes – you don't need as much as you think you do. Eat slowly to avoid over-eating and recognise the need to stop when you feel satisfied.

Eat little and often

Never skip a meal as this can wreak havoc with your blood sugar and you might eat unhealthy food to satisfy your hunger cravings. Eat small healthy meals regularly to keep your metabolism active and your blood sugar stable.

