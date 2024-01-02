6 best juice cleanses to try in 2024: From an immunity-boosting detox to a protein packed cleanse

I'm not here to tell you that January should be a time for weight loss - I'm definitely not in that camp. But for me, it doesn't matter the time of year, I'm always striving to be healthier, and give my body a kickstart. Celebrities from Gwyneth Paltrow to Blake Lively praise the benefits of a juice cleanse for improving their health, but what is one and how on earth do you start a juice cleanse?

If you're looking for a way to reboot and recharge, a juice cleanse could be perfect for getting your body - and mind - sharp and ship-shape. Juice cleanses can benefit your skin, sleep, and even your immunity.

Salma Hayek is such an advocate of juicing, she started her own juicing business, Cooler Cleanse. "After doing a juice cleanse, I'm motivated to eat healthier and not emotionally," Salma says. "It makes me stop, focus and think about what I'm putting into my body. I'm making a commitment to my health and hitting the reset button."

Fancy a slice of the juicing action? The good news is, juice cleanses have come a long way from the days when you had to be BFFs with a blender to even get started. Nowadays they come delivered straight to your door, ready-made and tailored to give you the daily nutrients you need.

Benefits of a juice cleanse

A juice cleanse is typically done to detox the body of toxins like sugar and alcohol, and can give your gut a rest so it works better. People swear by juice cleanses for everything from weight loss to clearer skin, more energy, a stronger immunity and better sleep. It's also a way to flood your body with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals from a range of fruit and vegetables - great if you struggle to get your five-a-day.

Juice cleanses - what the experts say We asked Plenish Drinks founder, Kara Rosen for her expert advice on juice cleanses: "On a cleanse, you’re abstaining from eating solid foods, but it’s also about the other thing that you’re not putting into your body (coffee, sugar, alcohol, and stimulants) and getting lots of hydration. It allows your body to reset and allows your tastebuds to reset too. On a cleanse, you sleep better, your digestive system isn’t working so hard – you feel cleaner, lighter and brighter. When you get back post-cleanse, it’s a bit easier to appreciate some natural foods better. An apple tastes a little bit extra sweet, you probably don’t need as much salt on your food, you may not have that second coffee and you may choose not to have wine with dinner because you feel like you’ve just done your body a really great service. "Fasting has been around since B.C. – religiously and spiritually, the human race has always used fasting. There’s a certain naturalness to it that we’ve all been doing for thousands of years. I think cleansing becomes a much easier way to do that because we’re not just hanging out in our loincloths – we are going to work, working out, looking after kids, working one job, two jobs… We’re all very busy, and cleansing is really convenient. You get your products, they’re all numbered and it’s really easy to navigate. You don’t have to cook, you don’t have to clean, you don’t have to think about what you’re eating for a few days. It’s also a little bit of a mental holiday. If you’re anything like me and stress about what you’re going to eat for the next meal, it’s a really easy, convenient way to feel good and do good for your body."

Cons of a juice cleanse - from someone who's done a few

Juice cleanses aren't for everyone. I've tried a few and fared differently, from finding them easy to follow as long as my activity on the day was at a minimum, to not being able to finish them. I found myself craving cucumber, just to crunch something, so definitely ease yourself in with a one day cleanse if it's your first time.

For me, I found the juice cleanses with a nut mylk blend once or twice a day to be a little easier (my favourite was Radiance's Signature Cleanse). They felt more filling to me, and ever so slightly more like actual food. My first ever juice cleanse was a one-day affair, and I found my stomach less bloated and a lot flatter than it was before. I moved onto a three-day cleanse before my sister's wedding, and again, found my tummy to be flatter, my sleep majorly improved and that resulted in my skin having a bit more of a glow plus those under-eye bags that plague me being less obvious. I felt I had more energy (not on day two of the cleanse - that was a low, laying on the sofa barely moving day) and didn't crave chocolate and sweets so much.

I heavily researched too, what to do post-cleanse as that's just as important. You don't want to flood your body with a million calories, or drink alcohol and caffeine - take it easy. The first day post-cleanse, I ate lean meats, veggies and a sneaky coffee with just a splash of milk. I did have a chocolate biscuit or two, but was satiated after the two (as opposed to me usually wanting to eat the entire packet).

Always consult your doctor or a health professional if you are going to embark on one. Juice cleanses can be expensive, and if you've got a hectic schedule, it's best to leave trying one until you're less busy.

How many days does a juice cleanse last?

A juice cleanse typically lasts from one to seven days, depending on the one you choose. Newbies are recommended to try one for one to two days and the more experienced can juice cleanse for seven days.

What should you eat before and after a juice cleanse?

Before embarking on a juice cleanse (consult with your doctor first), you probably think you'll be craving pizza and chocolate post-cleanse, but a juice cleanse also affects your metabolism and people find they're less hungry afterwards. But when you do return to solids, keep it light - think steamed vegetables, whole foods such as nuts and a little fruit.

Add a green smoothie to your daily diet too (experts suggest first thing in the morning) and try to swap caffeine with hot water and lemon. Before you embark on a juice cleanse, follow the same principle for a day to prep your body and get the most out of the experience.

Fancy giving a juice cleanse a try in 2024? I've created an edit of juice cleanses that either I've tried, or the reviews are glowing...

How I chose the best juice cleanses

Trusted reviews : I haven't personally tried all of the juice cleanses, but I've combed through the online reviews to find the juice cleanses that seem to be the most popular and most praised. If I have tried it (paid for by myself), I've let you know.

: I haven't personally tried all of the juice cleanses, but I've combed through the online reviews to find the juice cleanses that seem to be the most popular and most praised. If I have tried it (paid for by myself), I've let you know. Price : Juice cleanses can be pricey, so I've scoured the web for a range of price points to suit all budgets.

: Juice cleanses can be pricey, so I've scoured the web for a range of price points to suit all budgets. Variety: Since not everyone wants to be drinking green juice, and green juice only, even for a day, this edit includes juice cleanses that offer a variety of flavours, juices and soups too.