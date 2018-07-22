Corrie's Alan Halsall shows off body transformation after weight loss The actor plays Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has been inundated with compliments after he shared a slimmed-down photo of himself on social media this week. The actor – who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the ITV soap – looked noticeably trimmer in the image, which had been taken at a friend's wedding. "What a fantastic day & night celebrating Mr & Mrs Minor’s wedding day!! #somuchGin," the star captioned the photo. "You look sooo good," one fan told him in the comments section, while another Corrie viewer said: "That's a serious transformation." A third added: "Always loved Tyrone but now there's even more to like!"

Alan Halsall showed off his slim figure

Alan's weight loss follows shortly after his marriage separation. In May, it was revealed that he was splitting up from his wife, former Coronation Street actor Lucy-Jo Hudson. Lucy-Jo confirmed the news in a statement to HELLO! that read: "I can confirm that Al and I are in the process of divorcing. We remain friends and devoted Mummy and Daddy to our daughter Sienna. We would appreciate privacy so that we can focus on Sienna's continued happiness."

The couple, who first met on the set of Coronation Street in 2002, tied the knot in 2009 and are parents to one daughter together, four-year-old Sienna-Rae. They previously separated in April 2016, but confirmed they had reconciled just months later. Their daughter Sienna now splits her time between her two parents. Last month, Alan paid tribute to his little girl on Instagram by posting a beautiful black-and-white photo of the pair, writing besides it: "My greatest achievement."

The actor plays Tyrone Dobbs on the ITV soap

While Alan has not spoken out about his apparent weight loss, he has been taking part in a number of charity sports events recently, including a football match and a golf day, along with his Coronation Street co-stars Andrew Whyment – who plays Kirk Sutherland, and Sam Aston – who plays Chesney Brown. Alan posted a photo of the trio at the event dressed up in their golf attire, writing besides it: "Beautiful weather today for the Al, Andy, Sam golf day. Let’s have fun and raise lots of money and awareness for a great cause."