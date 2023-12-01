LeAnn Rimes' painful health condition that made her want to hide LeAnn has suffered since she was two years old

LeAnn Rimes signed her first record deal at 11, but at six years old the star revealed 80% of her body was covered in painful red spots.

The singer was diagnosed with skin the condition psoriasis at two years old, with the condition worsening until her body was almost entirely covered, leading her to try all manner of treatments including steroid creams and medication.

"My whole stomach would be covered in thick scales that would hurt and bleed. For so much of my life, I felt like I had to hide," LeAnn previously wrote in an article for Glamour.

LeAnn, who is now 40, managed to get the condition under control until 2020, when the stress of the pandemic caused a flare up.

"Stress is a common trigger for psoriasis, and with so much uncertainty happening, my flare-ups came right back," she said.

LeAnn Rimes posed nude to highlight her psoriasis

LeAnn posed in a series of nude pictures alongside the article, explaining she finally felt able to show her condition.

The singer is no stranger to baring her body, and in November she dazzled fans with her phenomenal physique during a trip to Hawaii with her husband Eddie Cibrian, showing off her gym-honed figure in a leopard print bikini while posing on the sun-drenched beach.

LeAnn Rimes works hard in the gym

Sharing how she trains her body, LeAnn told Us Weekly: "I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go, so it's easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room.

"I'm serious about my exercise. I don't just doodle around. I see people at the gym talking on their cell phones. If they think their bodies are gonna change, you've got to put in the effort!"

