Ruth Langsford has the best advice about body confidence in honest chat

This Morning hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are much-loved for being down-to-earth, and Ruth made one viewer feel particularly good about themselves this week. During a weight struggles segment with agony aunt Vanessa Feltz on Tuesday's episode of the show, one caller revealed that she had the symptoms of the menopause, which had made it harder for her to lose weight. The viewer, named Jessica, said: "You get depressed because everywhere you look you see Love Island models. You get the middle aged spread and your weight is getting ticker and thicker and everything you do, nothing helps."

Ruth Langsford offered some positive advice to a This Morning caller

Sympathising, Ruth said: "Oh I know that feeling!" The star then went on to say that she was in the menopause, but that she wasn’t going to let it get her down. "It completely affects my ability to lose weight," she said. "I try not to let it ruin my life but at least you're doing those things and you're going to boot camp. You're trying your best." The star then added: "As long as you're enjoying your life and living your life it's not all about your weight. Jessica, enjoy your life, I'm sure you look great."

The TV star likes to keep fit and healthy

Eamonn and Ruth have been presenting This Morning throughout the summer while regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoy some time off. On Monday's show, viewers were left in hysterics after a technical glitch made it difficult for the TV duo to continue their presenting duties as normal. They had been taking part in the It's Behind You game, and had invited viewers to take part by giving them clues on which celebrity image on the screen was behind them. However, this didn’t go to plan due to technical faults on the phone lines, meaning that both Eamonn and Ruth couldn’t hear the contestants when they called in to take part in the game.

Responding to the awkward encounter after the show, Eamonn took to social media to share a photo of a pint of beer. "I don't even drink but after today's 'It's Behind You' game on This Morning, I'll make an exception." Fans were quick to comment on his post, many of whom saw the funny side. One wrote: "Was so funny! You and Ruth did so well considering how bad that line was!" Another said: "I loved watching you both. Made my moody Monday lighten up. So, for that alone, thank you!" A third added: "Bless you Eamonn, don't worry we still love watching you both on this relaxing Bank Holiday."

